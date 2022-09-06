Health
Putin attends joint exercises with China, other countries
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a major war game in his country’s far east Tuesday involving troops from China and other nations, a show of military muscle amid tensions. with the West after the invasion of Ukraine.
The week-long exercise, which began on Thursday, is aimed at showcasing the growing defense ties between Russia and China and also show that Moscow has enough troops and equipment for the massive drills, even while its forces are busy in Ukraine.