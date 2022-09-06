Putin attends joint exercises with China, other countries

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a major war game in his country’s far east Tuesday involving troops from China and other nations, a show of military muscle amid tensions. with the West after the invasion of Ukraine.

The week-long exercise, which began on Thursday, is aimed at showcasing the growing defense ties between Russia and China and also show that Moscow has enough troops and equipment for the massive drills, even while its forces are busy in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise, which runs through Wednesday at seven firing ranges in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of ​​Japan, involves more than 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 armed units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships. Troops from several former Soviet nations participate in it, as well as China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 fighter jets and three warships to take part in the drills, according to Chinese media reports. As part of the exercises, the Russian and Chinese Navies in the Sea of ​​Japan practiced joint actions to protect maritime communications and support ground forces in coastal areas.

Neil Melvin, head of international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said the drills are meant to “show the West and its allies in Asia, that this is an emerging military and security relationship that needs to be taken seriously.” bill”.

The exercises follow a series of joint Russian-Chinese military exercises in recent years, including naval drills and long-range bomber patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan and East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops deployed to Chinese territory for the first time for joint exercises.

The exercise marked the first time China has sent troops from three branches of its armed forces to participate in a single Russian drill, a sign of the deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Putin sent Russian troops to invade. Ukraine on February 24.

China has repeatedly refused to criticize Russia’s actions, blaming the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has criticized heavy Western sanctions against Russia.

___

Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this report from London.