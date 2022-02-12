Putin-Biden phone call today. Farnesina invites Italians to leave | Sky TG24

After the alarm raised by the US, according to which a Russian invasion could begin in a few days, diplomacy continues to move. US Secretary of State Blinken had an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov who accuses the West of “ignoring” the security demands. “We continue to see very worrying signs of Russia escalating,” Blinken said. Meanwhile, Italy joins the list of countries that ask their citizens to leave Ukraine

Tension over Ukraine has increased to such an extent that even the Farnesina has asked the Italians who are in the country to leave it temporarily, as a precaution. Non-essential diplomatic personnel from the diplomatic headquarters in Kiev will also be returned. Italy is only one of the last countries to have taken this measure, but the concern of the Foreign Ministry – which just a few hours ago asked its compatriots to be traceable – shows how rapidly the crisis caused by the possibility that Russia invades is evolving. Kiev. The CIA fears there may be an attack as early as next week. From Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova replies: “The hysteria of the White House says it all. The Anglo-Americans want a war.” The talks today The crisis will be at the center of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The conversation follows the very text between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov. According to the latter, the United States and the EU have “ignored” Russia’s demands on security, and Washington’s claims about Moscow wanting to invade Ukraine are “provocations” and a way of doing anti “propaganda” -Russian. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, another phone call: the US Department of Defense announced that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Serghiei Shoigu. The tensions in Ukraine were at the center of the conversation. The phone call was also confirmed by the Moscow Defense, according to which “security issues of mutual interest” were discussed. Asked about the real possibility of a Russian invasion in his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replied that “unfortunately” there is a lot of “different information”. Then he added: “We do not agree or disagree with any information … We have to be ready every day, this didn’t start yesterday, it started in 2014”, he concluded (SKY TG24 REPORTAGES IN UKRAINE). The indications of the Farnesina

Currently there are about two thousand Italians present in Ukraine. The majority is concentrated in Kiev. The Farnesina Crisis Unit recommends postponing all non-essential journeys to Ukraine and keeping up to date constantly. For those who are already in the country, the advice is to register on the website www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and download the ‘Crisis Unit’ APP. The note reminds that in case of need it is possible to contact the Italian Embassy in Kiev, reachable at the emergency number +38050 3102111, and that travel in any capacity in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in the Crimea are not recommended.

Crisis Ukraine, USA: “Russia could attack during Olympics” Italy is not the only country to have recommended its citizens to leave Ukraine. In the last few hours, Spain and the Netherlands have also been added to this list. The United States, the US State Department said, instead ordered almost all the staff of the embassy in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. Furthermore, from tomorrow all consular services in Kiev will be suspended: only a small diplomatic contingent will remain in the city of Lviv to “manage emergencies”. “We continue to see very worrying signs of an escalation of Russia, such as the arrival of new troops on the Ukrainian border,” Blinken said at a press conference from Fiji. “If Russia is truly interested in solving this crisis through diplomacy and dialogue, we are ready to do so” we too, he added. only seen an escalation on the part of Moscow. “” This is a crucial moment. We are prepared for whatever happens “, underlined the secretary of state, recalling that Washington and its allies will” quickly “impose punitive sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine; a scenario that, according to the information in the possession of the Americans, could begin” in any time”.

“Letters from Ukraine”, the report by Sky TG24 Washington continues to negotiate, but the fear is that a solution cannot be found. An attack by more than 100,000 Russian soldiers, currently stationed near Ukraine, “could happen overnight,” even before the end of the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics, Jake Sullivan, councilor for the country, told reporters. National Security of the White House in Washington. However, he stressed that it is not yet known whether President Putin has made a decision: since “we cannot predict the exact determination”, the United States is preparing for the worst, including a “quick assault” on the capital Kiev. “If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to start with air strikes and missile strikes that could obviously kill civilians,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “Soon to say that de-escalation is closer” Sullivan spoke shortly after President Joe Biden and six European leaders, NATO and European Union leaders, held talks on the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War. A US official said Biden will speak with Putin today, while the French government has also made it known that President Emmanuel Macron will call the Russian leader today. The Pentagon has announced that it will send another 3,000 troops to strengthen its ally Poland. Sullivan recalled that Russia risks severe sanctions from the West and assured that NATO is now “more cohesive, more proactive, more dynamic than any other time in recent memory”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman also said that “the goal is to prevent a war in Europe”, but if Moscow does not hold back, “the allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia”. These sanctions would target the financial and energy sectors, said Ursula von der Leyen for the European Union. Several countries – including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Israel, Japan and South Korea – have asked diplomats and citizens to leave Ukraine as oil prices have risen and US stocks have tumbled.

Crisis Ukraine, Russian military exercises in Belarus begin Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have launched an appeal for calm to their citizens asking them not to panic: “At the moment it is extremely important to remain calm, remain united and consolidate within the country, avoid destabilizing actions and those that sow panic” , reads a note from the Foreign Ministry. Russia, for its part, has begun to reduce its diplomatic staff in Kiev. “Fearing possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine”, reads a statement from the Moscow Foreign Ministry. The Defense Ministry has instead made it known that the Russian navy started large-scale exercises in the Black Sea this morning, moving 30 ships from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. The aim “is to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea and the economic sector of the country from possible military threats”, explains a statement. Russian naval forces and troops surround Ukraine in the south, east and north. Russia already controls the territory of Crimea and supports the separatist forces that control Ukraine’s Donbass region to the east. In addition to the tensions, Russian military exercises were launched on Friday on a large scale with Belarus, which is located just north of Kiev and also borders the European Union. Russia denies any plans to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin says its goal is to persuade NATO to agree to never grant membership to Ukraine and also to withdraw from Eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into spheres of influence in style. Cold War. The United States and its European allies reject the requests, insisting that NATO does not pose a threat to Russia. The appeal of the religious authorities Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of the Department of External Relations of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, also spoke on the Ukrainian crisis.

“Our appeal to the powerful of the earth is that they see the real people, the children, the mothers, the elderly. They see the young people engaged at the front. There is no reason for them to be killed, for new orphans and new widows to be created. . There is no reason to make an entire people even poorer “. And again: “In these eight years of hybrid war, two million internally displaced people have already had to leave their homes and 14 thousand people have been killed”.

Economy The crisis in Ukraine makes wheat prices soar: bread and pasta prices rise The alarm was raised by Coldiretti, recalling that Russia and Ukraine guarantee about a third of world grain exports. Italy imports 64% of its wheat needs for production: the risk is that a possible conflict will block shipments from the Black Sea ports, increasing the risk of famine and social tensions There crisis in place between Ukraine and Russia swells i prices not only of energy market but also that of agricultural raw materialsespecially gods cereals. The alarm is raised there Coldirettiremembering that the two countries guarantee approx one third of world grain exports What worries Coldiretti is the fact that a possible conflict may “damage the infrastructure And block shipments from the Black Sea ports, causing a collapse of availability on world markets “and fueling the risk of famines And social tensions There Russia is the main exporter of wheat worldwidewhile Ukraine ranks at third placeit is also “fifth for i 36 million tons of corn for animal feed and seventh for i 25 million tons of soft wheat” for the production of bread, pasta, Biscuits