Putin-Biden summit, easing the tension is in both interests

What are Russia’s intentions? As in the past, the Kremlin line looks like an enigma kept in a mystery shrouded in secret, when in doubt you can navigate on sight. Seven years after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis and the annexation of Crimea, sanctioned by the West also with the exclusion of Russia from the G7, an impressive mobilization of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine feeds concern for an upcoming invasion of Moscow in the former satellite. A robust military initiative in support of the Donbass separatists is not ruled out, and perhaps even with the aim of focusing on Kiev to install a new government compliant with Russian claims.

Putin’s spokespersons reassure that there are no war intentions, the concentration of troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border would be an internal fact without threatening intentions, but public assignments must be taken with the benefit of inventory. Washington, which counts the Russian invasion as one of its possible scenarios, has already issued some firm warnings. Europe, still shaken by the brutality of Lukashenko’s offensive on the skin of migrants behind which the shadow of Moscow can be glimpsed, tries to manage the usual internal divisions (in this case, the abyss between Poland and Hungary) and slowly evaluates the available options.

Looking up a little, Russian assertiveness certainly does not appear to be a circumscribed episode. The goal of reconstituting today the greatness that vanished thirty years ago and of overcoming the trauma of the lost homeland has already pushed Russia to a new, casual protagonism under the eyes of all in Syria, in Libya, in the Balkans, in Europe itself. Ukraine is not an isolated game, but it is the closest and the most risky, also due to the connections of history, language and culture. The fourteen thousand victims of the low-intensity conflict that has dragged on for seven years and the stalemate of all progress on the basis of the Minsk agreements weigh on. So far the agreements remain on paper, because Kiev does not want to talk about the autonomy of the eastern regions before the withdrawal of the Russian forces present there. And the latter do not want to remove the tents, and their local proteges even less disarm, before obtaining substantial concessions. The vicious circle could freeze a kind of precarious balance, but the risks are not to be underestimated.

Tonight Ukraine will be at the center of the video meeting between Biden and Putin. It is good that they talk to each other and check the margins for action to ease the tension, which should be in the interests of both. It is difficult to believe that the United States is tempted to pull too hard, as well as that Russia can lightly embark on a military adventure with unpredictable and in any case very serious consequences. It will be a tough and not decisive confrontation, but not superfluous if the two are able to define at least a framework in which to continue the dialogue and to develop some measure of confidence (confidence building). Patience and gradualness will be needed to avoid the escalation trap and the possibly accidental outbreak of an armed clash of more than alarming proportions. And coordination between allies, lacking in Afghanistan and for Aukus, remains essential.

In any case, if Russia continues to consider Ukraine as an area of ​​exclusive relevance and if the massive deployment of military forces on the border is not reduced, the road to overcoming the tension will be more difficult. NATO has no offensive aims and Ukraine’s accession to the Atlantic Alliance is not at the top of the agenda in Brussels. The problem, many agree, is that excluding that hypothesis right now to reassure Russia would mean bowing to the pressure of Moscow and giving an erroneous and dangerous signal of Western compliance, while in Crimea and Donbass there is no opening: in the future a mobilization of Russian troops to dictate the agenda and commitments of Americans and Europeans? For this reason too, diplomacy is called upon to make an effort of the imagination.

On the other hand, it is useful to recall the difficulties of 2014 on the EU-Ukraine agreement when the suspicions and strong opposition of Moscow, not informed about the scope of the negotiations, fully emerged. Nor can we ignore the Russian hypersensitivity, albeit instrumental and extremely interested, about Western influence on the borders of the Federation, especially in Ukraine. For this reason, with all the caution imposed by the objectively threatening pressure from Moscow, in perspective it may also be useful to rethink Henry Kissinger’s idea of ​​ensuring Ukraine, with the necessary guarantees, the status of a neutral country, in fact with a function of bridge between East and West. And if Biden and Putin were to extract more valid solutions from the hat, the first to breathe a sigh of relief would be the Europeans.