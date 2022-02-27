Putin Calls on Nuclear Forces to Be on “High Alert” – NBC 7 San Diego

KIEV, Ukraine — In a dramatic escalation of tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by major NATO powers.

The order means that Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons to be ready for launch, raising the threat that tensions could escalate into nuclear war. The Russian leader also cited the harsh financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including himself.

Meeting with his top officials, Putin ordered the defense minister and chief of staff to put the nuclear deterrence forces on a “special combat duty regime.”

“Western countries are not only taking hostile measures against our country in the economic sphere, but senior officials from leading NATO members have made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised remarks.

The US ambassador to the United Nations responded to the news from Moscow while appearing on a Sunday news show.

“President Putin continues to escalate this war in a totally unacceptable way,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the strongest possible way.”

The alarming step came as street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops seized strategic ports in the country’s south, developments that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion after a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities in other parts of the country.

This was the message sent by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the third day of the Russian attack ordered by Putin.