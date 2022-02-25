Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power

the president of RussiaVladimir Putintoday called on the Ukrainian military to take power and assured that with them “it will be easier to reach an agreement” to put an end to the Russian military operation that began this Thursday.

“Take power in your hands! Apparently it will be easier to reach an agreement with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis that has settled in Kiev and has kidnapped the entire Ukrainian people,” he declared at a meeting with the Security Council of Russia dedicated to military operation.

The Russian president called on the Ukrainian military “not to allow neo-Nazis and followers of (Ukrainian collaborator Stepán) Bandera to use your children, your wives and the elderly as human shields.”

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had called Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, an option that the Kremlin did not rule out immediately, but to which it has not yet given a clear answer.

This Thursday, after the first day of the Russian invasion, Zelesnki denounced that the purpose of the attack is to remove him from power.

“According to our information, I am the number one target of the enemy. My family the second. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he said.