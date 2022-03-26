Putin ‘cannot stay in power’

Biden’s strong statements about Putin in Poland 1:32

Warsaw, Poland (CNN) — President Joe Biden strongly declared on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer be the leader of his country.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot stay in power,” Biden announced at the end of a speech delivered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

It was the furthest Biden has gone in calling for regime change in Russia and reflects a significant shift in the American approach to Moscow. US officials had previously said that removing Putin from power was not their goal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden, saying: “This should not be decided by Mr. Biden. It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation.”

The White House later said that President Biden did not refer to regime change. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to wield power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change,” a White House official said.

Biden’s final speech

Biden opened his speech by saying that Ukraine is now a frontline battle in the struggle between autocracy and democracy, presenting Russia’s invasion of its neighbor as part of the decades-long struggle that has played out between the West and the Kremlin.

“My message to the people of Ukraine is… we are with you. Period,” Biden said, in a speech delivered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

Just before Biden was to speak in Poland, an airstrike hit a fuel depot outside Lviv, Ukraine, about 200 miles from where the president was to speak. The attack sent a cloud of smoke and flames rising over the western Ukrainian city, which had largely been seen as a safe haven during the war given its distance from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

It was a surprising attack, coming just a day after the Russian military said the first phase of the conflict was over and they were turning their attention to disputed eastern parts of Ukraine. After days of Western leaders showing a united front against Russia, the attack could be seen as a response by Putin and his army to Biden and the West.

Biden, standing on NATO’s eastern edge in Poland, issued a stern warning during his speech, telling Putin: “Don’t even think about moving an inch into NATO territory.” He said the United States was committed to the collective protection obligations set out in the NATO charter “with the full force of our collective power.”

But Biden made it clear that the current conflict in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, does not require the US to get directly involved.

“US forces are not in Europe to conflict with Russian forces, US forces are here to defend NATO,” he said.

In a message to Poles and other NATO allies, Biden used a Cold War-era cry from the late Polish-born Pope John Paul II to unite a nation facing new threats.

“Don’t be afraid,” Biden said.

“None of that battle for freedom was simple or easy. It was a long and painful job that was waged not over days and months, but years and decades,” Biden told the crowd. “We rise again in a great battle for freedom. freedom, a battle between democracy and autocracy, between freedom and repression”.

He said the same lessons must be applied to the current threat from Russia.

“This battle will also not be won in days or months. We need to steel ourselves for a long fight ahead,” Biden said.

Biden cites lessons learned in 20th-century Europe

Earlier in the day, Biden cited a dark history of US hesitation to get involved in Europe’s wars as an example of how the continent’s security is in America’s national interest, a striking comment that illustrates the sea change in the US foreign policy since the last administration.

“The ability of the United States to fulfill its role in other parts of the world rests on a united Europe and a secure Europe,” Biden said Saturday when meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. “We have learned from the sad experiences in two world wars, when we have stood by and not been involved in stability in Europe, it always comes back to haunt the United States.”

Biden’s comments came on the final day of a last-minute trip to Europe intended to sync up how Western allies deal with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Biden and Duda spent a long period in a one-on-one meeting before beginning an extended session with attendees. Biden said he brought up the world war comparisons during the private meeting.

In brief remarks, Biden repeatedly cited the United States’ commitment to NATO’s Article V common defense commitment, noting that he was a leading proponent of Poland’s NATO membership when he was a senator 25 years ago.

“We take Article 5 as a sacred commitment, not as a throwaway thing, a sacred commitment that relates to all NATO members,” Biden said, insisting that members must remain “absolutely and completely united.”

The president’s comments contrast sharply with the “America First” foreign policy of former President Donald Trump, who called NATO “obsolete” before taking office and often questioned the value of American alliances with nations. European. Trump’s time in office was marked by his spats with foreign leaders and the often contentious nature of his dealings with traditional American allies in Europe and around the world.

Given this recent history, NATO’s strength and unity have been called into question in recent years. Biden told Duda that he was sure Putin “was counting on being able to split NATO and separate the east flank from the west, and separate nations based on past histories. But he couldn’t do it.”

And pointing out that Poland had taken in millions of refugees fleeing violence in Ukraine, Biden referred to immigrants seeking to enter the United States at its southern border. But he said the United States must also welcome people fleeing war in Europe.

“We have, at our southern border, thousands of people a day, literally, not figuratively, trying to get into the United States,” he said. “But we believe that we, the United States, should also do our part in relation to Ukraine, opening our borders to another 100,000 people.”

Biden met with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw

Earlier on Saturday, Biden met with Ukrainian government officials who had traveled to Warsaw for engagements with their American counterparts. Biden’s visit to Europe focused entirely on the war, but the talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov were the first time Biden was able to meet face-to-face with officials from the United States. Ukraine during his tour.

As he went, Kuleba described an arduous journey from Kyiv to Warsaw that included a train and three hours by car.

“It’s like flying from Kyiv to Washington with a connecting flight in Istanbul,” Kuleba said. “The good thing is that since the beginning of the war I learned to sleep in any conditions. So I slept on the train, I slept in the car.”

Biden, learning how the ministers had traveled, recounted that he had also made many trips by train.

“You are looking at a guy who has traveled over a million, 300,000 kilometers on a train. Literally,” Biden said. The president of the United States traveled from his home in Delaware to Washington as a senator and vice president on Amtrak trains.

The group meeting at a hotel in Warsaw, which also included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, delved into more substantive issues later. A White House readout said the men discussed “further efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory.”

The United States is considering sanctioning Russian companies that make supplies for the Russian military, sources familiar with the option told CNN after the meeting, though no official decision has been made.

Kuleba said he believed Biden administration officials were “eager to move forward with more sanctions.”

Ukraine has been pressuring the US and NATO to increase military assistance to Ukraine, including calls by President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a no-fly zone.

After the talks in Brussels this week, during which Zelensky appeared virtually, it did not seem that NATO members had warmed to the idea. Biden has said that becoming more directly involved in the conflict could usher in World War III.

That left Ukraine’s leaders dismayed. “We are very disappointed, in all honesty. We expect more courage. We expected some bold decisions. The alliance has made decisions as if there was no war,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a live interview with the Atlantic Council on Friday.

A focus on the refugees on the last day of the journey

As Biden met with refugees in Warsaw, he said Friday that he would have preferred to see the crisis from an even closer perspective.

“They won’t let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said. The White House has said it did not explore a visit to Ukraine.

The visit to Ukraine’s western neighbor comes as Poland, on several fronts, has urged the United States to do more in the war.

Duda, for example, has called on the United States to speed up and simplify the procedures that allow Ukrainians with relatives in the US to come to the country.

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency released on Tuesday. The vast majority of those refugees have fled to Ukraine’s western neighbors across Europe.

Poland, which borders Ukraine to the west, has recorded more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees crossing the country, although not all the refugees who have entered Poland remain there.

Biden met with chef José Andrés and other volunteers in Warsaw on Saturday at a food distribution site for Andrés’ World Center Kitchen, the nonprofit dedicated to providing meals after disasters.

Biden met with some of the volunteers, some from Europe and some from the United States.

“God loves you,” the president could be heard telling them and asking if he could help them.

After his meeting with the refugees at Stadion Narodowy, Biden was asked by reporters what he thought of seeing the Ukrainian refugees as he deals with Putin every day. Biden responded: “He’s a butcher.”

CNN’s Kyle Blaine, Kaitlan Collins and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.