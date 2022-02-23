Putin challenges the West in Ukraine and unleashes criticism at the UN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his army to enter breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine after recognizing its independence, defying the West that censured Moscow at the United Nations.

In an emergency session of the UN Security Council, the United States rejected that the mobilized troops are peace corps as Moscow claims.

“They call them peacekeepers. It’s nonsense. We know what they really are,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“The risk of a major conflict is real and must be avoided at all costs,” warned the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

Two decrees of the Russian president ask the Ministry of Defense that “the armed forces of Russia (assume) peacekeeping functions in the territory” of the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.

No deployment schedule or magnitude was announced in the documents.

Russia has been deploying for two weeks tens of thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s borders who, according to Western countries, are ready to invade the neighbour.

“I consider it necessary to make this long-overdue decision: to immediately recognize the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic,” Putin said in a televised address.

In addition, he demanded that Ukraine immediately cease “military operations, otherwise all responsibility for further bloodshed will fall on the conscience of the regime on Ukrainian territory.”

This decision puts an end to the unstable peace process mediated by France and Germany, which provided for the return of the territories to the control of Kiev in exchange for broad autonomy to resolve the conflict that began in 2014 after the Russian annexation of Crimea and which has caused more than 14,000 deaths.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has convened his National Defense and Security Council and talked to Western leaders for support.

Zelensky accused Russia of “violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country and demanded “clear support” from the West to confront him.

sanctions and diplomacy

Washington announced that on Tuesday it will unveil new sanctions against Russia, while China called for “containment” from the parties involved in the conflict.

In response, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, assured the Security Council that his country remains “open to diplomacy”, although he insisted on the need to defend the separatist regions.

The United States and its allies, on the other hand, rebuked Moscow while China called on everyone to “show restraint” in the face of the crisis.

The Ukrainian representative Sergiy Kyslytsya, maintained that “the internationally recognized borders” of his country will remain unchanged despite Russia’s actions and was open to dialogue.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that the Russian decision “will not go unanswered,” according to the German government spokesman.

Along the same lines, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated that he will put “the package of sanctions on the table of the European ministers”.

In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that on Tuesday he will announce “important sanctions” against Moscow.

Lavrov-Blinken appointment on Thursday

Putin’s decision was the climax of a day of permanent escalation of tension, as Russia announced in the afternoon the elimination of two Ukrainian “sabotage groups” who had penetrated its territory, and accused Ukraine of having bombed a border post, claims that Kiev denies.

Russia claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but demands guarantees that the former Soviet republic will never join NATO and an end to the expansion of that alliance to its borders. Their demands have so far been rejected by the West.

For its part, the White House considers that the invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and accuses Russia of seeking to “crush” the Ukrainian people.

Although the dialogue between Moscow and Washington appears broken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he will meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday.

“It’s war, the real one”

OSCE monitors recorded more than 3,200 new violations of the ceasefire in force in eastern Ukraine in 48 hours, according to a statement published late Monday.

On their side, the separatists reported the death of three civilians in the last 24 hours, as well as the explosion of an ammunition depot in the Novoazovsk region, accusing “Ukrainian saboteurs” of it. This information could not be independently verified.

“It’s the war, the real one,” said Tatiana Nikulina, 64, who is among those evacuated from the Donetsk region to the Russian city of Taganrog.

The authorities of the two pro-Russian “republics” ordered the mobilization of men in a state of combat and the evacuation of civilians to Russia. Moscow said on Monday that 61,000 people had been evacuated from the area.