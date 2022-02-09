Putin, China and the naivety of the Western world- Corriere.it

from Angelo Panebianco

We thought that the story was over and that the liberal democracies had won the game, but the new protagonism of Beijing and Moscow tells another story

F.orse, hopefully – but not yet certain -, the most acute phase of the Ukrainian crisis will somehow be overcome, perhaps the Russian invasion will not take place, perhaps the Americans will find a way to allow Vladimir Putin to withdraw and save face. And, undoubtedly, if the crisis is resolved, Emmanuel Macron, in his dual capacity as French president and EU president, will be able to say that he has done everything possible, with his proposals and his conversation with Putin, to favor an outcome. positive. Also on behalf of Europe.

It remains that this crisis is teaching us Europeans a lot. The first thing that teaches us that there can be no strategic autonomy of Europe (so much talked about after the disastrous American withdrawal from Afghanistan) without the ability to escape external blackmail. Putin has shown that he holds Europeans by the throat thanks to our dependence (Italy and Germany in the lead) on Russian gas. How do you have strategic autonomy in the age of maximum international interdependence?

It was a naive liberal assumption that as economic interdependence grew, power politics would gradually lose the centrality it once had. Even authoritarian powers, it was thought, once firmly embedded in the international market economy, will be domesticated, will cease to be a danger to Western democracies.

D.the most: thanks to the close ties, the thousands of threads created and nourished by economic exchanges, closed, authoritarian societies will be forced to open up, to lose or dilute their authoritarian traits. precisely by virtue of that assumption that it was decided to admit China to the World Trade Organization. And the same reason that post-Soviet Russia is part of the institutions on which the government of the world economy depends. We recall that among the retaliations threatened by the Americans in relation to the Ukrainian crisis – in addition to blocking the transfer of technologies to Russia – there is also that of excluding it from Swift, the international financial communications network.

It should now be clear to everyone that it is not enough to involve authoritarian powers in the web of economic interdependencies to make the threats of war disappear. On the contrary, the economic advantages that interdependence brings to those powers enable them to swell their muscles, to feed their own neo-imperial dreams and, in this way, to destabilize the world order.

A bad awakening for the West and especially for Europe. Now we can measure what mistakes we made in the era, now definitively over, in which, when the Soviet Union collapsed and the communist threat vanished, we thought that there were no longer obstacles to the affirmation of a world order in which Western values ​​and institutions (rule of law, democracy, market) could become dominant. In the 1990s of the last century and again in the following decade, the Kantian perpetual peace and the Hegelian end of history were widely shared utopias and nurtured Western optimism about the future. This is the only way to explain the fact that Europe has carelessly stuck its head in the lion’s mouth, has become so dependent on Russia.

Other than strategic autonomy. As long as – and it will take years if it turns out to be possible – we will not be able to diversify the import of energy to such an extent in order to protect ourselves from the blackmail of this or that, Europe will not have the capacity to face the fueled crises. from the competition of power. In addition, in energy matters, Europe (excluding France) also has to deal with its tabs, let’s say ecologists. Starting with what concerns nuclear energy.

There is another lesson we can draw from the Ukrainian crisis. Or rather, more than a teaching it is a confirmation. Germany, the main economic power in Europe, which would naturally have the role of political leader of the Old Continent, the engine and guide of a Europe committed to asserting its strategic autonomy, has neither the capacity nor the vocation. Nothing testifies better than the fact that a former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schrder, is, for a long time now, in fact, an official employed by Putin: former president of the Russian company Rosneft, now a candidate for the board of directors of Gazprom, the large, state-controlled oil company. Among the Western countries, Germany is experiencing more embarrassment, stammering, the confrontation with Russia on the Ukrainian crisis. Not only because the SPD, the Social Democratic party currently in power, is the most pro-Russian of the German parties. , first of all, it is to Angela Merkel’s policy that we owe Europe’s current vulnerability. It is highly probable that if the Ukrainian crisis is somehow overcome, the North Stream 2 pipeline will be activated immediately. And the energy dependence on the Russians will still increase.

In these conditions it does not even make sense to speak of European defense. Having put aside the dream of giving life to a liberal international order, we have entered a phase of heated competition for power. As for Europe, we will have to deal with both the encirclement and pressure exerted on us by the Great Alliance between the two highest authoritarian powers (China and Russia) and with the threats, brought by Islamic extremism, coming from the areas. of instability, the Middle East and Africa. Threats – incidentally – very disturbing: as also demonstrated by the failure of the European military commitment, aimed at countering the Islamist challenge, in the Sahel.



Given the unlikely event that a Europe with unified leadership will emerge in the next few years, Europeans are faced with a dilemma. Or maintain the greatest possible solidarity with the United States, sharing its effort to contain the authoritarian powers and the other looming dangers but also risking to suffer the repercussions due to their own vulnerability. Or, go in no particular order, in the name of saving whoever can. With some European countries ready to cultivate the illusion of neutrality, the illusion of being able to do like Switzerland. Maybe even asking Putin, or his successors, to protect them from dangersthe.