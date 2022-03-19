Putin cites the Bible to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine (mass bathing and military campaign) – Prensa Libre

Putin, who has rarely broken the isolation in which he has been for two years, sees how his popularity has not stopped growing since the start of the “special military operation” in the neighboring country, unanimously condemned by the international community.

“We see how heroically our guys behave and fight during this operation. We haven’t enjoyed such unity for a long time.” Putin proclaimed during a massive patriotic act in the Luzhniki Olympic stadium in the Russian capital.

Mass bath for Putin

Before more than 200 thousand people, according to the Ministry of the Interior, Putin praised the heroism of Russian soldiers during the military intervention aimed at preventing a “genocide” against the population of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence the head of the Kremlin recognized three days before the start of the military offensive.

Putin, who quoted the Bible to justify military intervention in Ukraine, He considered that the best expression of the unity of the Russian people is how Russian soldiers fight “shoulder to shoulder” in the neighboring country.

He recalled that the operation started on February 24, the birthday of Admiral Fyodor Ushakov, who “during his brilliant military career in the 18th and 19th centuries did not lose a single battle.”

“So it was then. That’s how it is today. And so it will always be,” she noted.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine | “The Russians are ‘zombified’ by propaganda”: Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who challenged the Kremlin on television

Putin’s popularity has risen to 79.6% since the start of the “special military operation”, according to the results of a poll published today by a polling station near the Kremlin.

The approval of the Kremlin chief’s discharge has also increased, from 70.2% to 77.2%, between the start of the military campaign and mid-March.

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin at the Moscow Stadium: “The people of Donbas were surrounded. The Ukrainians launched air strikes against them. This is called genocide. To save people from this suffering we launched our military operation in Ukraine.”pic.twitter.com/ViKYR3N6Ko — Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra) March 18, 2022

No to Nazism

Putin called on those present to congratulate the Crimeans on the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula through a separatist referendum held in 2014 with a Russian military presence.

“For a world without Nazism!”, “For the president!” and “For Russia!”, indicated the slogans that could be read on the stage of the Luzhniki, which hosted a concert and the intervention of the leader of Crimea, Sergei Axiónov, and pro-Russian representatives of Donbas, among others.

Some of the presenters, singers and attendees wore the Saint George Z-shaped ribbon, which has become a symbol of the military intervention in Ukraine.

Also read: Russia and Ukraine | Anonymous: “We will intensify the attacks against the Kremlin”

Russians usually wear the Saint George ribbon on May 9, the day of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

war comes to the west

The Russian army hit the city of Lviv for the first time on Friday, where it destroyed an aircraft parking lot at an airport repair plant, according to General Igor Konashénkov, a military spokesman.

However, according to the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovy, there were no injuries.

According to Ukrainian military sources, the missiles, two of which were destroyed by anti-aircraft defenses, were probably launched from a Russian submarine located in the Black Sea.

Lviv, a city closely linked to Ukrainian nationalism, is the main stop and post for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war bound for Poland.

In this regard, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned that the attack could cause a new wave of refugees to the European Union (EU), since Lviv was considered a safe place until now.

Of the 3.2 million refugees, Poland has received more than two million, although many of them do not remain in the country.

Read more: “Children”: The word that warned the Russian army about the presence of innocent people in the Mariupol theater that was bombed

Ukrainian neutrality closer

Meanwhile, at the negotiating table, both sides have brought their position on Ukraine’s neutral status with respect to NATO “as close as possible”, as explained today by the chief negotiator of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski.

Medinski added, however, that there are “nuances” related to the security guarantees that Ukraine requires “in the event that it renounces joining the Atlantic Alliance.”

Moscow and kyiv are in turn “somewhere in the middle of the road” on the issue of Ukraine’s demilitarization, he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky openly acknowledged on Tuesday that his country will not join NATO, despite the fact that Ukraine has enshrined the Euro-Atlantic path in the Constitution.