Putin, ‘convinced’ that ‘effective dialogue’ with the US is possible – the World

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will hold a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden in the evening, said he was “convinced” that an “effective dialogue” between Moscow and Washington is possible. “I am convinced that … we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of mutual national interests,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin reading of his holiday messages to world leaders.

A new phone call, the second in a month, between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to take the difficult path of thawing on the Ukraine dossier. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for 21:30 (Italian time) today and is part of a context in which, behind the blanket of press statements, the two powers are both opening up to the possibility of easing tensions.

According to American sources, the interview was asked by Putin and Biden accepted. And the US president, they explained from Washington, will offer his interlocutor “a diplomatic path”. There will be several topics, all very hot, that Biden and Putin will touch during the phone call. On the horizon are the talks that will open at the beginning of 2022 with the NATO-Russia Council, scheduled for January 10 precisely on the Kiev dossier and also on the issue of nuclear weapons control. And on the 12th and 13th of the same month, new talks between the West and Moscow will take place on the occasion of the Osce summit. Washington, on the Ukrainian dossier, continues to keep a double track open. On the one hand, as sources of the Biden administration have also underlined in these hours, it confirms the commitment to a diplomatic effort that leads to an agreed solution with Moscow. On the other hand, it reiterates its “concern” for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and says it is “ready to respond with new and harsh sanctions” in the event of an escalation. In the event of an invasion by Russia, the US “plans to strengthen NATO’s position” and “provide further assistance” to Ukraine if necessary, a US administration official added to CNN. The path of sanctions, at the moment, however, remains clearly in the background and even the European Union, at the summit of leaders last December, has shown itself to be cautious.