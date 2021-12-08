Putin, ‘Criminal Watching Silent Kiev Entry into NATO’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, 08 DEC – Passively observing the developments of Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO would be criminal behavior. Vladimir Putin said this, commenting on the results of the interview with Joe Biden. The Russian president specified that within “days or weeks” Russia will present its proposals on the security dossier in Europe to the US. On the other hand, NATO, the Russian leader emphasized, is conducting an “openly confrontational” policy towards Russia.



Tass reports it. “President Joe Biden and I agreed in our conversation yesterday to continue the discussion” on the issue of security guarantees for Russia and the expansion of NATO “and we will do so substantially.



We will exchange our views on this point in the near future, “Putin said.



“Russia will prepare its considerations literally in the next few days, within a week, and we will pass them on to the American side for their consideration,” he added. It was agreed in talks with Biden to create an “appropriate framework for proceeding professionally,” Putin noted. (HANDLE).

