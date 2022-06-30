Putin denies that Russia is behind the attack on the shopping center in Ukraine

Kherson’s elected Ukrainian mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, was arrested on Tuesday, according to pro-Russian city officials, hours before the region’s Russian-backed administration announced plans to hold a referendum.

Kolykhaiev’s arrest came amid growing efforts by Russian-appointed authorities in the region to strip it of Ukrainian associations.

An official of the interim administration of the Kherson region, Kateryna Gubareva, confirmed the detention of Kolykhaiev, who has remained in the city throughout the occupation, although the Russian-backed authorities dismissed him.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson region civil-military administration, said Kolykhaiev had “posed as a benefactor” but “did everything to keep some people believing in the return of the neo-Nazism,” repeating claims echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s baseless justification for the war. Stremousov also claimed, without offering evidence, that Kolykhaiev “stole millions and gave people a penny.”

The first news of Kolykhaiev’s arrest was given by his adviser, Halyna Liashevska, who posted on Facebook on Tuesday that he had arrived “at one of the municipal institutions where the remaining employees of the city executive committee worked.” As soon as he got out of the car, he was immediately detained by armed Russian guards.”

“They seized the hard drives from the computers, they opened all the safes and they searched for documents,” Liashevska said. “During all this time, Kolykhaiev was kept in a separate room in handcuffs under armed guard. After the search, Kolykhaiev was put on the Z bus and taken away.” Z is the letter that appears on many Russian vehicles in the occupied areas of Ukraine.

Liashevska added: “I am sure that Kolykhaiev’s detention is related to his refusal to cooperate with the occupation authorities. A few days ago, Kolykhaiev received a letter from the ‘newly appointed’ mayor, inviting him to discuss the future ‘organization of interaction. ‘. For refusing to meet, he was threatened with arrest.”

On June 13, Kolykhaiev said that he and the heads of different city departments were still in it and continuing to work for it, after the man appointed by the Russians as regional governor, Hennadii Lahuta, said that Kolykhaiev had made a mistake. staying in Kherson.

Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson’s civil-military administration, told CNN that Kolykhaiev had an ambivalent relationship with the Russian occupation.

“For a while, the Russians even allowed him to sit under Ukrainian flags,” he said.

Khlan said that the occupation authorities then insisted that the officials sign contracts with the Russians and be paid in rubles. “Kolykhaiev had a choice: sign the betrayal of Ukraine and finally work openly with the occupiers, or refuse to cooperate,” he said.

Kolykhaiev continued in office for more than two months after the Russian invasion. In April, he told Ukrainian television: “I don’t have any information about the so-called Kherson People’s Republic. The representatives of the Kherson local authorities are at their jobs in the city administration.”

Kolykhaiev’s arrest came after a visit to Kherson on Monday by a Russian deputy, Alexandr Boroday, former prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Boroday said he had left “with an ambivalent impression, because we understand that somewhere, of course, the city is ours, and somewhere not quite ours”.

“In Kherson there is our mayor, and there is also the pro-Ukrainian mayor. The mayor of Kyiv holds meetings, and our mayor holds meetings,” he said, adding: “It seems that there is our administration with Vladimir Saldo [el alcalde nombrado por Rusia]but at the same time Kherson lives a very double life”.

Boroday said the city was peaceful, “but it’s not entirely clear whether our power is there or not. And it needs to be done as soon as possible,” he said.

Within 36 hours of Boroday’s visit, the pro-Russian authorities announced their plans to hold a referendum for the Kherson region to join the Russian Federation.

Some previously detained Kherson officials have been released. On Wednesday, a non-governmental organization, the Association of Ukrainian Cities, said that the heads of two Kherson communities — Oleksandr Babych from Hola Prystan and Ivan Samoilenko from Stanislav — had been released from captivity.

Ukrainian authorities said earlier this month that “more and more people [en Jersón] They refuse to cooperate with the occupiers and local collaborators.”