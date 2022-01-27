Putin embarrasses Rome and winks at gas. The EU: “Wrong summit”

Yesterday’s videoconference organized by the Italy-Russia Chamber of Commerce and the Italian-Russian Business Committee (chaired by Pirelli’s CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera) has become an embarrassing diplomatic and political case, and it couldn’t be otherwise. Because it will also be true that its planning dates back to an earlier period and to a different context, but it is also clear that holding a cordial economic summit with sixteen representatives of large Italian companies including Enel, Generali and Pirelli in the virtual presence of the Russian president Vladimir himself Putin and eight ministers of his government, just as an international crisis between Russia and the Western bloc of which Italy is a part is at its peak, is sending signals that can only be appreciated by Moscow.

This is what the joint note of the members of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir), Enrico Borghi (Pd), Elio Vito (Fi) and Federica Dieni (M5S) underlines, with amazement and discomfort: ” In Europe and in the United States, concern is growing for the situation on the borders of Ukraine and there is discussion of consequent new, heavy sanctions against Russia, managers of important Italian companies, including public capital, hold a conference call with executives of important Russian companies and with the announced participation of President Putin himself (). While we understand the need of our companies to maintain good relations with Russian companies, we believe that this () cannot compromise Italy’s transatlantic reliability and the full sharing of the decisions that () will be taken with our historical Western allies ” .

The Italian government itself, embarrassed by an initiative that overrides it and which Brussels has defined as “inappropriate”, had asked in extremis to stop the organization of the meeting “considering the current international situation” (which the Kremlin has tried to deny). The message sent by politics, however, found with the sole exception of Eni’s three supermanagers, Snam and Saipem, who according to the spokesman Peshkov were only sick – ears closed in the economic world, which evidently believes that national interests coincide and are exhausted with their own, degrading political relations with our allies to an annoying hindrance. Vincenzo Trani, president of the aforementioned Chamber of Commerce, confirms this when he stresses that “on the one hand there is the Russian economic reality with its always high potential and its close integration within Europe, on the other a political reality complex where forces are at work trying to break up this economic unity ».

The sanctions cited in the Copasir note potentially concern President Putin himself. Who yesterday did not fail to cajole Italy “key partner for Moscow”, enhancing the attractive prospects of collaboration with his country and the fact that we will be able to continue to enjoy, thanks to the Russian reliability promise, gas prices “well above the below those of the market “. Studiously honeyed tones, whose recipients are also sectors of our politics that are more pro-Russian than Atlanticist and whose evident aim (also denied by Peshkov) is to use the “Italian soft underbelly” to crack the declared Atlantic and European unity at a time when Russia puts it to the test: as early as 2014 Italy opposed EU sanctions after the annexation of Crimea.