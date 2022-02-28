Putin faces tougher-than-expected opposition inside and outside Ukraine

This is what Kyiv looks like as Russia tries to surround the capital 1:58

<br />

(CNN) — Five days after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, it seems that things have not gone exactly as Vladimir Putin had planned so far.

Western intelligence officials reported repeatedly over the weekend that Russian forces have met “tougher-than-expected” resistance from an outnumbered and outnumbered Ukrainian military.

So far, Russia has failed to seize key cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv. On Sunday, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian advance on a strategic airfield near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been under almost constant attack.

In addition to fierce fighting by Ukrainian forces and civilians, the Russian invasion has suffered from logistical problems: soldiers on the front lines lack fuel, ammunition and food.

“They are having problems,” a NATO official said of the Russian forces, pointing to the latest information from the alliance. “They’re short on diesel, they’re moving too slowly and morale is obviously an issue.”

However, a senior US defense official told reporters on Sunday that Russia has only used two-thirds of the total combat power earmarked for the mission, leaving a significant number of forces available to press the offensive.

And on Monday, a mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles was approaching the Ukrainian capital, as intelligence from Kyiv also suggests that Belarus is poised to join the Russian invasion, according to a Ukrainian official.

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia met on Monday at the Belarusian border. In those talks, Ukraine aimed to insist on an “immediate ceasefire” and the withdrawal of Russian troops. Although, realistically, nobody expects that to happen.

Stronger reaction from the West

It seems that Putin has not only misjudged Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, but also the international community’s toughness against Russia in the event of an invasion.

For years, the Russian president has faced little pressure from the West for his illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, his brutal support for the Syrian regime, and his acts of aggression in other countries.

UNHCR explains what will happen to people leaving Ukraine 1:51

For all his strong words condemning Putin and his regime, Western countries were still buying gas from Russia, providing a safe haven for Russian oligarchs, and maintaining relatively normal diplomatic relations with Moscow.

But this time, despite early rough patches in which Western countries were accused of not hitting Russia hard enough, Putin has faced an unusually close-knit Western alliance.

From the unprecedented sanctions that are already hurting the Russian economy to international sport slowly turning against Moscow, Russia’s status as an international pariah is growing ever more acute.

The economic pain will only get worse over time. On Monday afternoon, the ruble lost about 20% of its value against the dollar, and the Russian central bank has raised interest rates from 9.5% to 20%, a move that will affect the pockets of Russian citizens.

Those same citizens may soon be wondering why Putin is risking so much for a war that didn’t need to happen.

Of course things are very fluid on the ground and could change very quickly.

Ukrainian defense continues on another sad day of war 3:07

There is little hope that Monday’s talks will produce a de-escalation, and no one expects this war to end in the immediate future, either by force or agreement. But Putin, having come this far, is likely to attack Ukraine further in the coming days.

Yet as the invasion enters its second week, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that Putin’s best laid plans have been met with stiffer resistance than he — and many of his opponents — ever imagined.