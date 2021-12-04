World

“Putin has a plan to invade Ukraine at the beginning of 2022”: for Bild also Kiev is targeted by Moscow

Moscow has a plan ready for an invasion of Ukraine. The German newspaper writes it Bild, which – a few days after Russia’s denial – quotes a source from NATO’s secret services. According to reports from the German newspaper, the Russian army’s plan is “to attack from the south, east and north, and in an extreme scenario to bring two-thirds of Ukraine under Russian control”. The experts cited by the Bild they fear that “even the city of Kiev could end up in Putin’s crosshairs”. The article also mentions the possible timing of an attack, that is “at the end of January, beginning of February if the Kremlin feels strong enough for the operation”. The indiscretion of the Bild arrives a few hours after that of Washington Post, according to which the Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive in Ukraine early next year. The US newspaper – which cites US officials and unclassified US intelligence documents, including satellite images – speaks of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated number of up to 175,000 soldiers, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment. From the documents mentioned by Washington Post, would emerge the massing of Russian forces in four points along the border and the presence of currently 50 battalion tactical groups.

