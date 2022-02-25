Putin humiliates his intelligence chief at a high-level meeting on Ukraine

Yesterday, before officially recognizing as independent nations Donetsk and Luganskthe Russian president, Vladimir Putin, convened his Security Council. Each member took the lectern to pronounce whether it was necessary to recognize the Donbass region as independent. One of the few hesitations came from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkinwhich was quickly reproached by the Russian president.

“With the suggestion of Nikolai Patrushev [secretario del Consejo de Seguridad] that we could give our western partners one last chance (…) to present them with this option to force Kyiv choose peace and implement the Minsk agreement. In the worst case, we have to make a decision that we are discussing,” Naryshkin began.

“What do you mean by ‘worst case scenario? Are you suggesting that we start a negotiation?'” Putin chided with a half smile.

At that moment the hesitation began on the part of the head of security. “Speak, speak, speak clearly,” the president orders his subordinate.

The Russian president’s gaze was sharp and focused only on Naryshkin. While he listened to hesitations, the president tapped the table with his fingers: “We support the proposal for the recognition of…”, replies the head of the security service, unable to finish his sentences. “Are you going to recognize or do you recognize, speak clearly, Sergei,” the leader claimed in response.

The voices met and Naryshkin replied with a timid look and a downcast head: “I support the proposal to enter the [autoproclamadas] People’s Republics of Dontesk and Lugansk to the Russian Federation”.

Putin scoffs: “We are not talking about that. We are discussing whether to recognize their independence or not.” The head of security responded with a “Da [sí]” dried.

Who is Sergei Naryshkin?

From his office in southeastern Moscow, Sergey Naryshkin He runs one of the world’s largest spy networks, the Foreign Intelligence Service. Between 2011 and 2016 he was the chairman of the State Duma. According to the BBC, he is one of the most elusive figures on the Russian political scene.

He was born in Leningrad -today Saint Petersburg- in 1954, was sanctioned by the United States after the russian invasion to Crimea in 2014.

Read also: Trump, Maduro, Ortega and Díaz-Canel, “the reinforcements” of Vladimir Putin

In recent years he has appeared in the media for his statements against the United States. He has repeatedly alleged that there is a “disinformation campaign” by his opponents in the West.

Several government agencies claim to have evidence that the Russian government has interfered in various areas of Latin America, and accuse its presence of a “latent threat.” Naryshkin is the main vector of intelligence with these countries.

* The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which it belongs THE UNIVERSALis a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

beach