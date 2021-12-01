Putin, I have not decided if I will run for presidential elections 2024 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, NOV 30 – Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he has not yet decided whether he will run for another term in the 2024 presidential elections, but said that “the very existence of this right already stabilizes the political situation internal “. The Interfax agency reports.



Last year, a constitutional reform in Russia, among other things, effectively canceled the limit of two consecutive presidential terms for Vladimir Putin, who, if he wants to, will in theory be able to reapply for the presidency again in 2024 and 2030. Between the office of premier and that of president, Putin has been in power since December 31, 1999. Due to the limitation of two consecutive terms in the presidential office, from 2008 to 2012 Putin handed over the seat of head of state to Dmitri Medvedev, reserving himself however that of prime minister and thus maintaining the reins of power. In addition, he simultaneously extended the presidential term from four to six years. (HANDLE).

