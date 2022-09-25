Putin is “consciously sending them to death”

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has addressed the Russian population in a new speech, and has told the citizens of the country that he is invading Ukraine right now that Vladimir Putin is sending them “consciously to their deaths” after the partial mobilization decreed by the Kremlin that will affect 300,000 troops.

“Russian commanders do not care about the lives of Russians, they just need replenish empty spaces left behind by the dead, the wounded, those who fled or the Russian soldiers who were captured,” Zelensky said in his usual late-night speech.

In a speech in Russian, Zelensky said tonight that it was “no coincidence” that Russia’s recruitment of reservists “was immediately described as mobilization to the graves by the citizens of Russia themselves”.

“The Russian authorities are well aware that they are sending their citizens to their deaths; No other options”has added.

According to Zelensky, the Russian government doesn’t care who he recruitswhether young or retired from the Soviet Army.

“So,” he told the reservists, “the key moment has come for you: right now it is being decided whether your life will end or not. It is better not to take a draft letter than to die in a foreign land as a war criminal.

It is better, he continued, “to flee from the criminal mobilization than to be crippled and then bear the responsibility in court for engaging in aggressive war.

And also, Zelensky added, “it is better to surrender to Ukrainian captivity than be killed by the blows of our weapons, Absolutely fair blows, while Ukraine defends itself in this war”

The Ukrainian president has assured that Ukraine guarantees every Russian soldier who surrenders three things: “First, you will be treated in a civilized manner, according to all conventions. Second, no one will know the circumstances of his surrender, no one in Russia will know that his surrender was voluntary. And third, if you are afraid to return to Russia and do not want an exchange, we will also find a way to guarantee it.”





Putin has accelerated both the number of detainees in the protests against him and the annexation of partially occupied Ukrainian territories. Thus, the Russian Parliament could culminate the annexation of the breakaway Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Luganskas well as the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions as soon as next Friday, September 30, according to a parliamentary source quoted by the TASS news agency.

“Given the preliminary results of the referendums and Russia’s willingness to acknowledge the results, it is most likely that the process for the entry of the territories (into the Russian Federation) takes place on September 30“, explained the source quoted by TASS. Putin, in fact, could participate in the procedure. “I do not know if he will participate, but most likely he will,” he indicated.





The motion for admission to the Russian Federation could be presented to the Duma on September 28 and would be debated and voted on September 29TASS reports. The four Ukrainian regions began voting for annexation to the Russian Federation on Friday and the polls will remain open until September 27.