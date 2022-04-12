Putin is “convinced” that Russia will achieve “the goals” set for Ukraine

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has been shown this Tuesday “convinced” that Moscow will achieve “the objectives” set out in the framework of the invasion of Ukraine, “without a doubt”.

“So it will be. There is no doubt,” Putin said at a space base, where he asserted that Russian “goals” are “understandable and noble.” The Russian president has stressed that, in his first speech on the invasion of Ukraine, he stated that the main goal is “to help people in Donbas”.

“We know that our forces are participating in a special military operation – the Russian euphemism for the invasion of its neighboring country – in Donbas, in Ukraine, providing assistance to the people’s republics (the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk) “, the president has indicated, noting that the Russian troops act “bravely, competently, effectively and efficiently”.

In this sense, he has defended that, with the operation, the Russians “take measures” to guarantee their own security. “Obviously we had no choice, this is the right decision,” he said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. On the other hand, he has emphasized that Russia “is not going to isolate itself” from the world, something “impossible” in his opinion.

Putin has defended on several occasions that the invasion of Ukraine seeks to protect the Russian-speaking population in the Donbas region, an area close to Moscow. However, he has also maintained that his decision to completely invade the neighboring country is an “absolutely correct” decision.