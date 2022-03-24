Putin is getting the opposite of what he wanted with the invasion

Russian war in Ukraine: one month from the start 5:05

(CNN) –– The president of the United States, Joe Biden, gave a press conference this Thursday from NATO headquarters in Brussels, after meeting with other world leaders from NATO, the European Council and the G7 to align their responses to the invasion From Russia.

In his comments, the president highlighted the unity that the West maintains and assured that “NATO has never, never been more united than today.” He then added: Putin is getting the exact opposite of what he wanted as a result of entering Ukraine,” he asserted.

In addition, during the conversation with the media, Biden assured that the United States would respond to the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine. “We would respond. We would respond if they used them,” the president said when asked how his country might react if Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Now, Biden declined to mention what current intelligence says about the threat level of such an attack. But, he pointed out that the level of response from the United States would correspond to the attack itself. “The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” he said.

Biden Says Chemical Weapons Threat ‘Real’ 1:00

The pulse for the G20

The president also said he believes Russia should be withdrawn from the G20 and that it is up to Ukraine to decide whether it needs to cede some of its territory to reach a ceasefire. “My answer is yes,” Biden said when asked if Russia should be removed from the group. “It depends on the G20. That was brought up today. And I raised the possibility that if that can’t be done, if Indonesia and others don’t agree, then in my opinion we should ask that Ukraine be able to attend the meetings.

The White House had previously refused to comment publicly on reports that the United States and its allies want Russia out of the group. But, he had left the door open to possibility. And following reports this week suggesting the withdrawal, Russia’s ambassador in Jakarta said Wednesday that Putin will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in November.

Biden insists on US commitments

President Biden indicated that “we are determined to maintain” the efforts that were mentioned during the NATO emergency meeting right after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “to build on them.”

“The United States has committed to providing more than $2 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine since I took office. Anti-aircraft systems, anti-armor systems, ammunition, and our weapons are arriving in Ukraine as I speak. And today, I am announcing the United States The United States is prepared to commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to help millions of Ukrainians affected by the war in Ukraine,” Biden added.

In that sense, he said that his country will receive 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. And he added that he hopes to meet some of them when he visits Poland this Friday. “I plan on trying to meet those people, just as I hope I can see –– I guess I shouldn’t say where I’m going, right? –– I hope I can see a lot of people,” he commented. Biden’s visit to Poland, where millions of refugees from Ukraine have fled, is scheduled for this Friday. Although, the precise details of his visit remain secret for security reasons.

“I’ve been in refugee camps. I’ve been in war zones for the last 15 years. And it’s… it’s devastating,” he said. “The thing you look at the most is these little kids that are in those camps,” he said. Biden said visiting the refugees would reinforce his view that the United States must act in important ways to help resettle those displaced by war.