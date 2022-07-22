Putin is ‘healthy’ despite ‘rumors’, says CIA director

Putin’s faces when waiting for 50 seconds for the president of Turkey 0:59

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is “completely healthy” despite “many rumours” about his health, according to a senior US intelligence official.



“There are a lot of rumors about President Putin’s health and, as far as we can tell, he is completely healthy,” said CIA director Bill Burns, when asked directly if Putin is unhealthy or unstable.

Burns acknowledged that his public remarks Wednesday at the Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, were not “a formal intelligence assessment.”

Putin recently appeared in photos with an apparent facial swelling that has led to speculation that he may be undergoing medical treatment for an unknown illness.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that reports suggesting something is wrong with President Vladimir Putin’s health are “nothing but hoaxes.”

Asked about the president’s health in a conference call with reporters, Peskov said Putin feels “good” and is “in good health.”

Peskov added that speculation in the Ukrainian, American and British media about Putin’s health in recent months is “nothing but hoaxes.”

Putin had visible symptoms of a cold during his visit to Tehran on Tuesday and was coughing during meetings the next day, which he explained due to the heat and strong air conditioning.

“Yesterday it was very hot in Tehran, plus 38 degrees, and the air conditioner was working at maximum, so I apologize,” Putin said during a video conference on Wednesday.

Speculation about Putin’s stability

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, US politicians and former diplomats openly speculated on Putin’s stability.

From the time he used a huge table during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron after he refused to take a Russian covid-19 test, to when he delivered a speech riddled with conspiracy theories to justify the invasion of Ukraine, some of Putin’s behavior has bordered on the strange.

According to a CNN report published in March, US officials are also “on guard that Putin’s strategy is to project instability, in an attempt to push the US and its allies to give him what he wants out of fear that I can do worse.”

Asked in March if there have been any noticeable changes in Putin’s behavior, psychiatrist Dr. Kenneth Dekleva told CNN: “Yes and no.”

Dekleva, who previously worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and specializes in political psychological profiling/leadership analysis for national security purposes, said Putin’s behavior is a sign of frustration with the pace of Russia’s invasion. .

“I don’t think he’s erratic or has changed, but he’s certainly in more of a hurry,” Dekleva said.

“The saddest thing here, the most tragic thing is that Putin has gone from being a respected world leader when he came to power to … now he looks more and more like Russia’s Slobodan Milosevic,” Dekleva added, comparing Putin to the autocrat Serb who died in The Hague in 2006 while awaiting trial for war crimes.