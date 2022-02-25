Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, says his spokesman

Moscow – Russia is ready to send a delegation to Minsk, in Belarus, to start negotiations with Ukrainedeclared this Friday the spokesman of the KremlinDmitry Peskov.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to the proposal (by his Ukrainian counterpart), Volodimir Zelensky, is ready to send to Minsk a delegation at the level of representatives of the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Administration for negotiations with the Ukrainian side”said Peskov, quoted by the Interfax agency.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency alluded to a recent statement by Zelensky in which the Ukrainian president was willing to discuss the neutral status of the country, thereby renouncing his aspiration to join NATO.

Russia insists that Kiev’s desire to join the Atlantic Alliance is a direct threat to its security, like other plans for NATO expansion into post-Soviet territory.

Zelensky today called on Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to stop the Russian military operation that began the day before in Ukraine.

“I want to once again address the President of Russia. Throughout the territory of Ukraine there is fighting. Let us sit at the negotiating table to stop the death of human beings”He stated in a televised message.

The Kremlin spokesman also reported on Friday a conversation between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who was willing to “create all the conditions” for the start of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, which have not had diplomatic relations since yesterday. , in Minsk.