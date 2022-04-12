Putin: it is impossible-to-isolate-Russia-from-the-modern-world – Millennium Group

EFE

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin assured today that it is “impossible” to isolate Russia in the modern world with sanctions for the Russian military campaign in Ukraine and that the country will work with those partners that still support it.

“We are not going to isolate ourselves. In the modern world there is no way to strictly isolate someone and it is completely impossible (to isolate) a country as big as Russia,” he said during a visit to the Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far east of the country. .

“So we will work with those partners who want to interact” even with Russia, said the Kremlin chief, who traveled to the Amur region accompanied by Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko.

The head of state said that under Western sanctions imposed in 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and its support for pro-Russian separatists in Donbas, for example, Russia’s agriculture has become a high-tech industry. .

“Even the volume of exports exceeded that of arms sales, and significantly, by 10 billion dollars,” he said.

Putin pointed out that in 1961 the USSR was in complete isolation from a technological point of view, so the sanctions were total, but great milestones were achieved such as the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite and the first cosmonaut to travel to outer space, among others. other space achievements.

“We did everything in conditions of complete technological isolation, we achieved such great successes,” he said.

The Russian Prime Minister, Mijaíl Mishustin, estimated last Friday at more than 6 thousand sanctions imposed on his country, which has been put in the most complicated situation since the fall of the USSR in 1991, with year-on-year inflation that shot up in April to 16.6% and a GDP that will contract around 10%, according to the former Minister of Finance and president of the Chamber of Accounts, Alexei Kudrin.

