Putin-Italian companies, three groups parade. “Gas to Italy at prices below the market” – Corriere.it

Italian energy companies are receiving Russian gas at “much lower than market prices” thanks to long-term contracts with Gazprom. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the online meeting with representatives of 16 large Italian companies. Market prices, based on spot contracts, instead “significantly increased due to the winter season and the lack of supply,” added Putin, according to reports from the Russian news agency Tass. Putin had words of openness to Italy, defined as one “one of the main economic partners” of Russia which, the president added, is “a reliable supplier of energy resources to Italian consumers”, underlining that Italy is the third country European for trade with Russia. During the period of the pandemic, he added, the situation did not allow the realization of new projects and initiatives, but “we can say with satisfaction that our countries have managed to maintain economic cooperation at a rather high level”.

The summit in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis Putin is speaking at the online summit organized by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce which began on Wednesday 26 at 11 am There are three fewer companies present, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday morning: they would not show up at the table after the controversy burst on the eve of the appointment. A routine meeting that has become an international case when it falls, in full tug-of-war between Russia and the US over Ukraine. It is no coincidence that the Kremlin spokesman Dimitrij Peskov specified to the press that “these meetings have nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia. These meetings are of a systematic nature, and not only with Italian entrepreneurs, but also with the largest companies from other countries. This is not connected with the current situation, it is not connected with any of the sanctions, ”he stressed.



Copasir: Italy’s “Atlantic reliability” at risk On the other hand, the Parliamentary Control Committee on Services, Copasir, opposes the summit, which marks the meeting as “singular” “just as concern for the situation on the borders of Ukraine is growing in Europe and the United States and consequent new ones are being discussed, heavy sanctions against Russia ». Furthermore, a meeting – the members of Copasir Enrico Borghi (Pd), Federica Dieni (M5s) and Elio Vito (FI) declared in a joint note – «without the knowledge of the Foreign Ministry and with the announced participation of President Putin himself. In the recent report on energy security, approved unanimously, Copasir in fact testified how the geopolitical factor is decisive in increasing the risks of an excessive dependence of our country on supplies from abroad. Even though we understand the need of our companies to maintain good commercial relations with Russian companies – they conclude – we believe that this need, especially in a moment of great tension like this, cannot compromise Italy’s transatlantic reliability and the full sharing of decisions which, also in relation to the developments of the Ukrainian crisis, will be taken with our historical Western allies ».

The “pressures” The Kremlin also criticized the government’s alleged request to the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce to cancel today’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian companies, stating that “news in the newspapers in our time is inexpensive”. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitrij Peskov, commenting on the news about an appeal to this effect from sources of Palazzo Chigi. “We have not heard any official statement from the Italian government on this matter,” Peskov stressed. The spokesperson did not say which companies will be represented. “I don’t want to name them since fake news is circulating and someone is putting pressure on someone else.” Among those who gave up is Eni, which should have participated with the number one Claudio Descalzi but in the end the Italian oil giant gave up. Enel, Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit participate and Pirelli, Marcegaglia, Danieli, Barilla, Maire Tecnimont are among the participants, even if there is no official confirmation.

Source link