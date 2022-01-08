Putin-Kazakh President talks to ‘restore order’ – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a “long talk” with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the aim of “restoring order” in the country after unprecedented protests in recent days. This was announced by the Kremlin. “The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan”, reads a note from the Kremlin in which it was specified that it was agreed to remain in “constant” contact.

Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the Kazakh capital, supports the government of repression and solicits popular support: his press officer said, denying the rumors of his expulsion from the country, the scene for days of an unprecedented revolt.

His spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Twitter that Nazarbayev would be in “direct contact” with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev whom Nazarbayev himself chose as his successor after his resignation in 2019. Nazarbayev – said the spokesman – “invites everyone to gather. around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome the current challenge and guarantee the integrity of the country “. He also urged not to spread “knowingly false and speculative information”, possibly referring to unconfirmed rumors that Nazarbayev fled the country.

The 81-year-old former Kazakh leader has never been seen in public since the protests that erupted into violence and repression began earlier this week.

Much of the anger, moreover, seemed directed at Nazarbayev, who had ruled Kazakhstan with an iron fist since 1989 before formally handing over power, even though it was widely believed that he had retained control behind the scenes. Two days ago a statue of him was pulled down by demonstrators as a symbol of power.

Former Kazakhstan intelligence chief Karim Masimov, former prime minister and longtime ally of former Kazakhstan leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, was arrested on charges of ‘high treason.‘. This was announced by the same security agency that had torpedoed him while unprecedented protests and violence raged in the country. Masimov’s arrest is the first measure taken against a senior official of the former Soviet republic of Central Asia in the current crisis. The National Security Committee (KNB) specified in a note that the arrest took place last Thursday.

And the US State Department has authorized non-essential employees of the US consulate in Almaty to leave Kazakhstan, where riots have resulted in dozens of deaths. “The department has approved the voluntary departure of non-essential US government employees and family members of all employees” from that consulate, a statement said.