“Putin like Stalin, wants to rewrite history” – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

Historian Boris Belenkin: We are digitizing the gulag archive, the horrors will not be forgotten

“All Russian regimes are alike”, like Tolstoy’s unhappy families: it would be so, “seeing the similarities between the Putin years and the era of Stalin, but also of Brezhnev and Andropov, which explains the desire for power today to rewrite history ». Historian Boris Belenkin, born in 1953, author of more than thirty essays and studies on the history of opposition in Russia, has been director of the Memorial library since 1990, that is, since its foundation, and is a member of the board. For him the real reason for the sentence “was declared yesterday by the prosecutor, for the first time. Formally, Memorial did not designate some materials as “coming from a foreign agent”. Our real crime is that “we give a false picture of the history of Soviet Russia” and that “we carry out criticism of the bodies of the state”. Which for its representatives today is above all criticism ».

Vladimir Putin recently said that the dissolution of the USSR was “a geopolitical disgrace”.

“The president and his people use history like any authoritarian regime, at their own service, to build an identity, to galvanize the masses.”

Opponent Sergei Mitrokhin yesterday commented on the sentence saying that in Russia today there is “a somewhat milder Stalinism”. Is that so?

«Of course it is. As mentioned, the Russian regimes all look alike. Refusal of civil liberties, persecution of dissidents, censorship. All stories that we know, and which serve as inspiration for the Putin regime ”.

Memorial holds the largest archive on the gulags, the concentration camps for opponents born in the USSR. What does it contain?

“Letters, diaries, photos, documents of the inmates and a collection of works of art made by them. But also copies of materials from the state archives. They are not all unique documents, but their whole is unique. It is a more precious corpus than the sum of its pieces ».

Is the archive in danger?

“Not being owned by Memorial International, the association dissolved yesterday, it is not liquidated. And the documents it contains are public. But for prudence we are digitizing everything, and our immediate goal is to make everything available online ».

20 million Russians ended up in the gulag from the Lenin years to perestroika, with maximum ferocity between 1929 and Stalin’s death in 1953. How intense is this memory for ordinary people?

“The survivors are almost all gone, their descendants still remain. There is literature, the testimonies of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, of Varlam Shalamov. And even Memorial has made his, in thirty years of activism. No, I don’t think the gulags will be forgotten ».

How can you support your cause from abroad?

«Disclosing it, telling who we are and who are closing us down. By contacting Memorial Italia (an association inspired by the themes and values ​​of Memorial, ed) “.