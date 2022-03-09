“Putin needs something to declare victory”: how the leadership of the Russian president is at stake with the invasion of Ukraine

Drafting

8 March 2022

The scenarios are uncertain.

The war in Ukraine enters its second week and governments, analysts and politicians from all sides do not agree on what could be a viable solution.

But for Andrei Kortunovuna longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, a solution is remote if the Russian president “doesn’t get something” that he can show as a sign of victory to the people of his country.

“I think Putin will need something to declare victory. He cannot accept defeat because politically that would be too risky for him and it could have very serious implications for his leadership,” the analyst, who serves as director general of the state Russian Council for International Affairs (RIAC), attached to the Russian Foreign Ministry, says in an interview with the BBC.

“So you need to get something that allows you to say that,” he adds.

Kortunovun, who was a foreign adviser to the Russian Duma, is among those close to the government who have distanced themselves after the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a huge tragedy and I think it’s definitely something that should have been avoided. But the situation is what we see right now. The only plausible option is to stop this as quickly as possible,” he says.

However, he acknowledges that the conflict has reached a point where a potential rapprochement is difficult.

“I can only hope that peace talks will be the first option to pursue, but peace talks will be very difficult,” he says.

“I think we should all understand that at this stage, the positions towards this are so diverse that it would be extremely difficult to reconcile the two positions and come to a compromise…if we can talk about compromise under the circumstances,” he adds.

In his opinion, the mediation of an external third party that Putin trusts may be needed, such as the Chinese government or former German chancellor Angela Merkel, who worked on the 2014 peace accords when the war between Russia and Ukraine began after the annexation of Crimea.

“But I think if the idea is to stop the fight, both sides are going to have to show some degree of flexibility. And I think the problem is that both sides apparently think they can gain more over time. [que mostrándose flexibles]”, considers.

the worst is yet to come

Both inside and outside Ukraine, many fear that, as the war enters the second week, the chances of an end to hostilities are remote.

“The most dangerous moments of this conflict are yet to come,” says BBC journalist Fergal Keane from Lviv (in western Ukraine).

“The Russian advance is slower and is encountering far greater resistance than President Putin expected. There are serious problems with logistics, command, morale and combat effectiveness. But the Russians will press on. As they do so, civilian casualties will increase in areas hit by bombing,” he says.

The Russian analyst, who has supported controversial Kremlin policies in the past, says he is unable to understand Putin’s logic behind the attack on Ukraine.

“It seems that my logic and the logic of the Russian leaders do not completely coincide, because it is very difficult for me to consider the benefits that Russia can obtain from this operation. And, in any case, I think that the side effects are probably much more serious than the consequences. possible gains,” he says.

Kortunovun says that a possible solution could be found in finding “some kind of balance”although he recognizes from the beginning that this can be “very delicate”.

“Maybe there should be some kind of alternative way to ensure Ukraine’s security without it joining NATO. Maybe Ukraine should focus more on joining the European Union. I don’t know. That’s something that has to be negotiated, but a lot will depend on whether the two sides and also potentially the West, which is clearly a part of the equation, can come up with some solution,” he says.

In his opinion, any potential solution to a conflict like this “would not be ideal” and could have “moral implications,” “but at least it would allow the fighting to stop, which continues to claim human lives.”

Putin’s survival

As the days go by and the invasion fails, many experts inside and outside Russia have begun to question whether the invasion of Ukraine could lead to the end of Putin’s more than 20-year rule.

Western sanctions have begun to hit the Russian economy and a new battle front has opened within Russia itself, with thousands taking to the streets to protest the invasion.

Mails of people have been arrested in Russia for demonstrating against the war.

While Keane believes that Western sanctions and boycotts have shown a rare degree of unanimity, he also believes that it will take time for them to take effect.

“They will not stop this war because it has become an existential struggle for Vladimir Putin. If he loses, he knows that his days in power are surely numbered. On his mind will be the possibility of being overthrown or facing an international criminal court,” he says. .

Keane believes that any alternative to overthrowing the Kiev government and installing a puppet regime would leave him vulnerable to endless resistance in Ukraine.

“For those who know the country and how it has changed in the last eight years, his goal of repression seems highly unrealistic, even if he wins a short-term military victory. Still, at this stage he has every reason to continue his war, no matter how great the cost in lives,” he considers.

Kortunovun, for his part, believes that it is too early to assess what the current war may mean for Putin’s leadership and believes that everything depends on what he manages to obtain to show the Russians.

“It depends on the outcome, but for the moment, we have to say that public support for Putin in Russia has increased. And I think that’s natural, if most Russians apparently believe that it’s the right war they’re fighting,” he says. .

Challenge to the West

The Russian analyst points out that his country’s propaganda has played an important role in conveying to broad sectors of the population that the current invasion is about a fight against “extremist groups that are now in charge of the political system in Ukraine.”

Since before the start of the invasion, the Kremlin media and Putin himself have accused the Ukrainian government, whose president is Jewish and who lost family members during the Holocaust, of being “neo-Nazis” or “drug addicts”.

Faced with a scenario without apparent clear solutions, Keane points out that the current situation also poses a challenge for Western governments.

“As more cities are bombed and Russia heaps suffering on civilians, as details of war crimes emerge, how will allies respond when sanctions cannot silence the artillery?”

“Having ruled out military involvement, fearing a horrendous wider European war, the West will have to consider how it will respond to the sight of besieged cities under Russian bombardment. There are no easy answers. We are truly in an uncharted landscape.”