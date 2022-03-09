“Putin needs something to declare victory”: how the leadership of the Russian president is at stake with the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

The scenarios are uncertain.

The war in Ukraine enters its second week and governments, analysts and politicians from all sides do not agree on what could be a viable solution.

But for Andrei Kortunovuna longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, a solution is remote if the Russian president “doesn’t get something” that he can show as a sign of victory to the people of his country.

“I think Putin will need something to declare victory. He cannot accept defeat because politically that would be too risky for him and it could have very serious implications for his leadership,” the analyst, who serves as director general of the state Russian Council for International Affairs (RIAC), attached to the Russian Foreign Ministry, says in an interview with the BBC.

