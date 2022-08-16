Putin Offers Arms to Latin America, Asia and Africa as He Attacks Ukraine

Is Putin capable of using Russia’s nuclear power? 1:10

(CNN Spanish) — A little less than six months after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin accused the United States in the last few hours of fueling conflicts around the world while offering weapons and training to his “allies” from Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Putin’s words came at a time when Russia is trying to maintain the offensive in Ukraine, although it has recently suffered attacks at different points, including military depots in annexed Crimea.

On Monday, during the opening ceremony of a military exhibition, Putin said that Russia is ready to supply military equipment to its allies and to train foreign fighters.

“Russia sincerely appreciates the historically strong, friendly and truly trusting ties with the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa. (We are) ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, passing through combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said during the opening speech of the Army-2022 forum.

“We highly value the fact that our country has many allies, partners, like-minded people on different continents.”

Putin also highlighted the advantages of training foreign soldiers in Russia, saying that Moscow invites allies to hold joint military exercises.

“We also see great prospects in the training of foreign military personnel and their advanced training. Thousands of military professionals from around the world are proud alumni of our country’s military universities and academies,” Putin said.

Russia will continue to work vigorously in this important area, he said.

Putin criticizes the United States and speaks of a “multipolar” world

On Tuesday, meanwhile, in a video message played at the opening of an international security conference in Moscow, Putin said the United States was exacerbating global tensions by supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia and accused Washington of fueling tensions. tensions between China and Taiwan.

“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to prolong this conflict. And they act in exactly the same way by fomenting conflict in Asia, Africa and Latin America,” Putin said in the video.

“Once again, the United States deliberately tried to add fuel to the fire and stir up the situation in Taiwan. The American adventure in relation to Taiwan is not just a journey of an individual irresponsible politician, but is part of a deliberate and conscious American strategy to destabilize and chaotic the situation in the region and in the world”.

“We see this as a carefully planned provocation,” he added.

Putin also said a “multipolar world” was being formulated that could challenge what he described as Western hegemony.

“The contours of a multipolar world order are being formed. More and more world countries and peoples are choosing the path of free and sovereign self-development based on their identity, traditions and values,” Putin told conference attendees.

The conference is hosted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and will feature several panels focusing on global security issues.

Background to the tensions between China and Taiwan

A US congressional delegation landed in Taipei on Sunday for an unannounced two-day visit, the second US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this month. China hit back at the visit, saying it would take “decisive countermeasures in response to US provocations” in a statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew China’s ire in early August when she became the first US president to visit Taiwan in 25 years, at a time when relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained. especially tense.

China responded to the spokeswoman’s trip by launching military exercises, which the Chinese Defense Ministry said began with exercises in the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan.

CNN’s Uliana Pavlova and Jorge Engels contributed to this report.