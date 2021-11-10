Putin opens the tap and gas prices fall. In the last two weeks there has also been a sharp drop in the cost of electricity

Europe breathes, Vladimir Putin he said yes. Since yesterday, Moscow has begun to gradually increase gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine and Poland. The effects on the market are immediate, with prices falling by over 3.7%. One of the elements that in recent months has contributed most to push prices upwards has been the scarcity of reserves in the storage facilities of the Russian state giant Gazprom in Western Europe. From Russia, in whose subsoil lie the largest gas reserves in the world, about half of the gas consumed in Europe comes from. Another 30% comes from Norway, the rest from “minor” suppliers such as Libya and Algeria.

Read Also Energy, turnaround in gas prices after the words of Russian President Putin: “Willing to increase supplies”

However, Russian supplies remain below the average for the period, Moscow is in fact using its pressure capacity on the Old Continent to speed up the commissioning of the pipeline Northstream 2 which runs under the Baltic Sea between the Russian and German coasts. A reduction in prices has been recorded in the last two weeks on the electricity market. According to data from the Electricity Market Operator, the average price of Megawatts / hour dropped 10% in the first week of November after the – 6% that had characterized the last of October. The decline in energy prices, if prolonged, is bound to have an impact on inflation of the euro area that last October hit 4.1% pushed upwards precisely by the increases in electricity and gas prices.

.