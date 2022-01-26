Putin opens to Bitcoin | “Russia is ok for BTC mining”

Putin takes the field in quarrels in Russia that is so much about the ability to use Bitcoin as much as that of resorting to mining.

And it does so by entering a straight leg in a kind of rivalry that is being created between the central bank that had proposed a total ban and instead the ministry of financewhich instead continues to push for a softer approach.

Putin intervenes in favor of Bitcoin

Putin: Russia in a favorable position for mining

The opinion, certainly relevant in the country at a political level, is one that can lead to an important discussion in a decisive way. In fact, we are talking about Vladimir Putinwho pointed out how the Russia it could be one of the natural destinations for the world of Bitcoin mining.

This is within a discussion that is actually involving several top institutions in the country. A few days ago the central bank had opened the discussion quite sharply: evaluate the ban as much for transactions with Bitcoin how much for the miningwhich in Russia, according to the central bank, should not have found a hotel.

The Ministry of Financeinstead of opposite opinion. A stalemate, on which he has also decided to intervene Vladimir Putin. With a clear figure: Russia, probably in relation to abundant raw materials, could become one natural destination for a part of this business.

Putin also calls for harmony

Putin he also invited the two institutions to converge on a single position, avoiding bickering and in particular to entrench oneself on positions that would seem to be at the extreme. Opening by Russia? Probably yes, also taking into account the great business that the Bitcoin mining it can lead to those countries that can guarantee and guarantee access to low cost energy.

Will there be a new player? THE miner, regardless of what the official political positions are, they are tempting to many. And the China, with the ban a few months ago, has allowed several countries to be able to welcome them. A move that we considered wrong then and that we consider disastrous now with the hindsight.

Because together with the Russia there will be many others i villages who will look at the world with a different eye miningespecially after this opening of Putin. Putin of which Bitcoin he does not need, but he can lend a hand on the short term, especially if he were to bring his central bank back to milder advice.