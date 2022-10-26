Putin oversees exercises of nuclear deterrent forces | The World | D.W.

“Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, the land, sea and air strategic deterrent forces conducted training, during which practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles were carried out,” the Kremlin said in a statement. a statement.

A ballistic missile was launched over the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East, and another from the waters of the Barents Sea in the Arctic. The exercise involved Tu-95 long-range bomber aircraft.

“The tasks set during the strategic deterrent training exercise were fully accomplished, with all missiles hitting their target,” the Kremlin added.

In the exercises, the first since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine eight months ago, a massive nuclear launch drill was conducted in response to an enemy nuclear attack, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Russian “strategic” forces, broadly defined, are designed to respond to threats, including in the event of nuclear war. They are equipped with intercontinental missiles, long-range strategic bombers, submarines, surface ships and naval aviation.

These exercises take place in full offensive in Ukraine and crisis with the Westerners. Russian officials have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the state.

rml (afp, efe)