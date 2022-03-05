Putin puts his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — In a dramatic escalation of tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to go on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements ” of the main NATO powers.

The order means that Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons to be ready for launch, raising the threat that tensions could escalate into nuclear war. The Russian leader also cited the harsh financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including himself.

Meeting with his top officials, Putin ordered the defense minister and the chief of the General Staff to put the nuclear deterrence forces on a “special combat duty regime.”

“Western countries are not only taking hostile measures against our country in the economic sphere, but senior officials from leading NATO members have made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised remarks.

The alarming step came as street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops seized strategic ports in the country’s south, developments that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion after a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities in other parts of the country.

Separately, Ukrainian delegates will meet with Russian diplomats, the Ukrainian presidency said on Sunday, as Russian forces approach the Ukrainian capital.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported via the Telegram messaging app that the two sides will meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border. He did not give a specific time of the meeting.

The announcement came shortly after Russia announced that its delegation had left for Belarus for talks. Ukraine had initially rejected the idea of ​​holding the talks there, as Russia launched part of its invasion from Belarusian soil.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, was eerily quiet after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported detonations at one of the airports. Only one car occasionally appeared on a main boulevard, due to a strict 39-hour curfew that kept people off the streets. Instead, terrified residents took refuge in houses, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian attack.

“Last night was tough: more attacks, more shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said. “There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers do not consider admissible targets.”

After its advances in Kharkiv and various ports, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. The Ukrainian president proposed other venues and assured that his country is not willing to meet in Belarus, from where part of the ground invasion was launched.

As of Sunday, Russian troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other units pushed past to enter. in Ukraine.

Videos published by local media and on social networks showed vehicles entering Kharkiv and Russian troops moving through the city in small groups. A video shows Ukrainian soldiers inspecting Russian combat vehicles that were abandoned by their forces after suffering artillery damage.

The images underscored the determined resistance Russian troops face as they try to enter Ukraine’s largest cities. Ukrainians have volunteered en masse to help defend the capital, Kiev, and other cities, seizing weapons distributed by the authorities and preparing firebombs to fight Russian forces.

Ukraine’s government is also releasing prisoners with military experience who want to fight for the country, an official from the prosecutor’s office, Andriy Sinyuk, told Hromadske TV channel on Sunday. He did not specify whether the measure applies to prisoners convicted of all levels of crimes.

President Putin has not disclosed his ultimate plans, but Western officials believe he is determined to topple Ukraine’s government and replace it with a cognate regime, reshaping the map of Europe and restoring war-era Moscow’s influence. cold.

Authorities maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets of the capital until Monday morning, complicating the task of assessing the intensity of the fighting. Zelenskyy’s office noted that there were reports of explosions at the Kiev international airport.

Flames rose before dawn from a fuel depot near an air base in Vasylkiv, a city 37 kilometers (23 miles) south of Kiev where heavy fighting took place, according to the town’s mayor. Russian troops detonated a gas pipeline east of Kharkiv, forcing the government to call on people to shelter from the smoke and cover their windows with wet cloths, the president’s office said.

The pressure on strategic ports in the south of Ukraine seems aimed at taking control of the Ukrainian coast, which stretches from the border with Romania in the west, to its limits with Russia in the east. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces had blockaded the Black Sea cities of Kherson and the Sea of ​​Azov port of Berdyansk.

Reducing Ukraine’s access to its ports would mean a serious blow to its economy. It would also allow Moscow to create a land corridor to Crimea, a peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014 and that until now is connected to Russia through a 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge, the longest in Europe and which was inaugurated. in 2018.

Konashenkov said that Russian troops have also taken control of an airbase near Kherson and the city of Genichesk on the Sea of ​​Azov. Ukrainian authorities had previously reported fighting in several areas near Odessa, Mykolaiv and other areas.

Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded during Europe’s biggest ground war since World War II. It is unknown if those figures include civilian and military casualties.

The United Nations refugee agency said late Saturday that more than 200,000 Ukrainians had arrived in neighboring countries since the invasion began Thursday. The United Nations estimates that the conflict could leave up to 4 million refugees, depending on the duration of the fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a delegation made up of diplomats and military officials arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel on Sunday to negotiate with Ukraine. Zelenskyy on Friday offered to negotiate one of Russia’s main demands: shelving its aspirations to join NATO.

“The Russian delegation is ready for a dialogue, and now we are waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said. The Ukrainian president assured that his country is ready to start a peace dialogue with Russia, but not in Belarus, from where part of the invasion of Moscow was launched.

“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku, we offered all those cities to the Russians and we will accept any other city in a country that has not been used for missile launches,” Zelenskyy said. “Only then can the negotiations be honest and end the war.”

Peskov assured that Ukraine had proposed to negotiate in Gomel. He added that Russian military actions will continue until the dialogue starts.

Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Moscow’s offer as “manipulation” and added that “Russia continues to lie”, emphasizing that Ukraine did not agree to negotiate in the Belarusian city.

As Russia continues its offensive, the West is working to assist a military that is outnumbered and has imposed new sanctions to isolate Moscow.

To help Ukraine’s resilience, the United States has pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms.

Germany announced it would send missiles and anti-tank weapons to besieged Ukraine and close its airspace to Russian planes.

As part of a new round of sanctions aimed at severely punishing Moscow for the invasion, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed to block “certain” Russian banks from the global financial messaging system SWIFT, which aims to move money between more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world. They also agreed to impose “restrictive measures” on the Russian central bank.

In response to a request from Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, businessman Elon Musk indicated via Twitter that his Starlink satellite internet system is already active in Ukraine and “more terminals are on the way.”

A US defense official said that more than half of the Russian fighting force that had been massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered the country and that Moscow has had to commit more fuel supply units and other support units inside Ukraine than originally planned. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to comment on internal US assessments, did not provide further details.

Russia claims its attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south is only on military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said troops in Kiev were fighting Russian “sabotage groups.” Ukraine claims they have captured nearly 200 Russian soldiers and killed thousands. Russia has not released casualty figures.

Markarova assured that Ukraine collects evidence of bombings against residential areas, preschools and hospitals to present them before The Hague as possible crimes against humanity. The prosecution of the International Criminal Court has said that it is closely monitoring the conflict.

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.