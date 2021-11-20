“Putin ready for a new offensive in Ukraine”: the alarm of US and UK intelligence in the NYT investigation

Vladimir Putin has once again set his sights onUkraine and now he’s thinking of one new military offensive to conquer more land, after the Donbass and the Crimea. This is what the New York Times, according to which American and British intelligence are increasingly convinced that the Russian president is ready for a new blitz to further destabilize the country and promote the rise of a pro-Moscow government. A project which, if confirmed, would become part of the wider plan of Russian control and influence along the eastern border of theEuropean Union, where the close Belarusian ally is putting pressure on Poland, Lithuania And Latvia on the skin of migrants and with i Baltics always on the alert for possible Moscow offensives.

The secret services of Washington, reports the American daily, are warning the allies by explaining that there is only a narrow time window to prevent such an action, thus pushing European countries to work with the US to develop a package of economic sanctions and of military measures to curb the Kremlin.

The strategy hypothesized by the American and European agents is linked, argues the Nyt, to the belief that Putin is increasingly frustrated by the peace process he agreed with France And Germany after the annexation of Crimea and support for the separatist uprising in Donbass. And that the head of the Kremlin, which continues to amass troops on the border with the neighboring country, may be willing to secure a land route between eastern Ukraine and Crimea. And the next few months would be, they argue, a unique time to act, taking advantage of Angela Merkel and crescents energy prices that could limit Europe’s support – largely dependent on Russian supplies – to harsh sanctions.