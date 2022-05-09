Putin ‘recognized he has no victory to celebrate’, US says

What did Putin say about the war in Ukraine? 3:48

(CNN) — Vladimir Putin “recognized that he has no victory to celebrate,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN, in response to the fact that there was no major escalation announcement in Putin’s speech. Russia for Victory Day this Monday.

However, the Russian leader also did not give any indication that he plans to end the war in Ukraine, he warned.

In the first reaction by a Biden administration official to Putin’s speech, Thomas-Greenfield told CNN that Putin did not use his speech to announce a withdrawal from Ukraine — which would have been welcomed by the United States — indicating that their war will continue.

“There was no reason for (Putin) to declare victory or declare a war that he has already been waging for more than two months,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“Their efforts in Ukraine have not been successful,” he added. “He has not been able to go into the Ukraine and bring them to their knees in a few days and make them surrender,” she added.

During a speech to commemorate Russia’s defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II, Putin reiterated his baseless accusation that the West left him no choice but to invade Ukraine. Air shows planned for Victory Day across Russia were cancelled, raising questions about why.

The speech provided few details on how Russia plans to proceed in Ukraine.

“The conflict is not over”

The remarks came after days of speculation that the Russian leader might seize the event to formally declare war on Ukraine or to order a massive mobilization of Russian forces to continue a war that has dragged on into its third month. , with heavy losses on the Russian side.

Despite the lack of a quick military victory, Greenfield-Thomas noted that “the conflict is not over, for sure”.

“He did not announce a withdrawal. He did not announce an agreement with the Ukrainians,” he told CNN. “So I suspect and we all assess that this could be a long-term conflict that could go on for more months.”

Also, it would be too strong to say that the United States “welcomed” Putin’s remarks on Monday, Thomas-Greenfield told CNN. The “morally unacceptable war against the Ukrainian people” continues, he remarked.

“So what we would see as a positive sign is Putin withdrawing his troops from Ukraine and ending this morally unacceptable war,” he said.