Putin recognizes independence of pro-Russian separatists

the russian president Vladimir Putin recognized this Monday in a televised statement the independence of the pro-Russian separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, a decision denounced by the West that aggravates the crisis between the two countries.

In addition, Putin signed “friendship and mutual aid agreements” with the pro-Russian separatist regions and demanded that Ukraine immediately cease “military operations.”

“As for those who have seized power in Kiev and maintain it, we demand that they immediately stop military operations, otherwise all responsibility for further bloodshed will fall on the conscience of the regime on Ukrainian territory,” he told the end of a long televised speech

The decision of the Russian head of state responds to the request that a little earlier this Monday had been made by the leaders of these two mining and industrial territories in conflict with Kiev: the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, and Leonid Pasechnik, from the People’s Republic from Luhansk.

According to the Russian presidency, Putin informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the German head of government, Olaf Scholz, mediators in the conflict, of his decision, who, according to the Kremlin, “expressed their disappointment.”

This decision puts an end to the unstable peace process mediated by France and Germany, which provided for the return of the territories to the control of Kiev in exchange for extensive autonomy.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky responded to these remarks on Twitter on Monday announcing the imminent convening of the National Security and Defense Council and said he had discussed the issue with US President Joe Biden.

Kiev also demanded an “immediate” meeting of the UN Security Council in the face of the threat of a Russian invasion.

A little earlier, the UN had asked “all stakeholders to refrain from any decision or unilateral action that could undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” in the mouth of its spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

“We underline our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, for the maximum restraint of all parties to avoid any action and declaration that further aggravates tensions,” Dujarric also said, stressing that all disputes must “be treated with diplomacy.” “.

Those responsible for the European Union (EU), the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, affirmed on Twitter that the Union will react “firmly” to what it considers a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Along the same lines, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated at the end of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Union in Brussels that he will put “the package of sanctions on the table of the European ministers” for the declaration Putin, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of Ukraine.

Lavrov Summit

Blinken on Thursday -Russia had denounced on Monday the elimination of two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs who had penetrated its territory, and accused Ukraine of having bombed a border post, statements that Kiev denies.

“Two groups of saboteurs from the Ukrainian army went to the Russian border (…) During the clashes, both groups of saboteurs were destroyed. One of the Ukrainian servicemen was captured,” said the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). ), Alexander Bortnikov, during the meeting of the Security Council.

Western countries fear that intensifying fighting in recent days in eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian separatists will provide a pretext for Moscow, which has deployed 150,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, to invade.

The French presidency had announced a summit between Putin and Biden on Sunday but the Kremlin on Monday described the idea as “premature”.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he will meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday.

For its part, the White House considers that the invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and accuses Russia of seeking to “crush” the Ukrainian people.

A Russian military operation would be “particularly brutal” and “would cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, whether civilians or soldiers,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Moscow denies having plans to invade Ukraine, but demands guarantees that this former Soviet republic will never join NATO and an end to the expansion of that alliance to its borders. Their demands have so far been rejected by the West.

“It’s war, the real one”

The separatists for their part reported the death of three civilians in the last 24 hours, as well as the explosion of an ammunition depot in the Novoazovsk region, accusing it of “Ukrainian saboteurs”.

This information could not be independently verified.

The authorities of the two pro-Russian “republics” ordered the mobilization of men in a state of combat and the evacuation of civilians to Russia. Moscow said on Monday that 61,000 people had been evacuated from the area.

“It’s the war, the real one,” said Tatiana Nikulina, 64, who is among those evacuated from the Donetsk region to the Russian city of Taganrog.

The pro-Russian separatists who rose up against Kiev are sustaining a conflict in the east of the country that has left more than 14,000 dead since 2014, after Russia annexed Ukrainian Crimea.