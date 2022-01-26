Putin: Russia reliable gas supplier, lower prices for Italy. But there is controversy over the videocall with Italian companies

“A key partner for us”

“We consider Italy one of our fundamental partners,” Putin said opening the meeting, giving a warm welcome to the participants and adding that on the energy front Russia is a reliable supplier: Rome, Putin noted, was able to buy gas at lower prices, “I would say much lower than the so-called spot market prices, which against the background of the pandemic and the supply deficit have grown considerably”. And this, Putin noted, thanks to the fact that “Italian energy companies continue to work with Gazprom on the basis of long-term contracts”.

Without making any reference to the current geopolitical situation, Putin however seemed careful to convey a great willingness to Italian interlocutors. «The meeting lasted an hour longer than expected, a total of two and a half hours – observes Vincenzo Trani -. And after each intervention by the companies, it was always Putin who spoke directly with an answer, an advice, or a nod of appreciation ». The Russian president was “accompanied” remotely by eight ministers, as well as Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RDIF) and Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft.

Maxi-contract for Maire Tecnimont

And it is with Rosneft that the Italian group Maire Tecnimont, leader in the transformation of natural resources, has signed an EPC contract through the subsidiaries Tecnimont SpA and MT Russia LLC. Announced to the market on 28 October last, the contract has a total value of approximately 1.1 billion and concerns the construction of the Hydrocracking VGO (vacuum diesel) complex at the production site of the Ryazan Refining Company (RORC), 200 km to the south. -east of Moscow: it is one of the largest Russian refineries by refining and production volume. The project, explains Maire Tecnimont who greeted the announcement with an increase of over 4% at Piazza Affari, “will benefit from highly efficient technology and equipment, with an automated control system, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the plant. “.

«Putin has recognized Italy as a third partner for Russia in the EU, but above all as a strategic partner – Trani said -. The discussion was very friendly and substantial. The companies present exposed problems that had previously been analyzed, and on which the day before they had received the communication that the problem had been solved. It is clear that the president had made a commitment, it was not a formal meeting ».

Speaking shortly before with a group of journalists, Peskov had denied any links with the current situation or the prospect of new sanctions, and explained that the video link is part of the meetings that the president regularly holds “not only with Italians, but with business communities from different countries “. A similar link between Putin, various members of the Russian government and the biggest names in French industry, for example, took place on 29 April. In an already complicated context, but certainly not as much as the current situation.