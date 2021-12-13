Putin said he was a taxi driver for a while

In an interview published on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, and therefore in the early 1990s, he worked for a period as a “private driver” to supplement his salary. At that time, Russia was in a state of severe economic crisis, and Putin himself, according to him, would have suffered:

Sometimes I had to make extra money. That is, extra money via the car, as a private driver. To be honest it’s not nice to talk about it, but unfortunately that was the way it was.

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. In that same year Putin, an agent of the KGB, the Russian intelligence services, resigned from his post and began working in the offices of the mayor of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) as a consultant for the international business. In those years, Russia’s economic conditions were very fragile, many people fell below the poverty line and the public administration found itself in a state of failure. It is therefore not unlikely that Putin was looking for ways to supplement the salary.

As the BBC, at that time in Russia taxis were very rare, and it often happened that private citizens gave rides to other people to earn something.

Putin’s career, however, would advance very quickly: in 1998 he was already head of the FSB, that is, the intelligence services that succeeded the KGB; just a year later, he was appointed prime minister by the Duma, the Russian parliament.

Putin’s statement was published by the state news agency RIA Novosti, and is the excerpt of an extensive interview done for a documentary entitled Russia. Recent history. In the documentary, among other things, Putin says that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a “tragedy”, and that the independence of the various territories at the time under Soviet influence constituted “the disintegration of historic Russia”. Earlier, Putin had said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the twentieth century”.