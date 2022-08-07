Putin Sculpture Appears in New York’s Central Park Playground

(CNN) –– Russian President Vladimir Putin “appeared” in a Central Park playground in New York City on Monday night.

Well, to be exact: a bright red sculpture of Putin was installed on the spot by French artist James Colomina.

In an Instagram post, Colomina took credit for the work, which portrays Putin sitting on top of a miniature war tank.

“This sculpture aims to denounce the absurdity of war and highlight the courage of children in the face of violent and catastrophic situations that others trigger,” Colomina wrote.

The artist shared several photos of children having fun interacting with the sculpture.

Colomina is known for her bright red outdoor sculptures, which are often surreptitiously installed in public places without warning. In April, she installed another sculpture with an anti-war message: a child soldier carrying a rifle that turns into a rose. The work was installed in France.

And last year he erected two sculptures in his trademark deep red in Berlin as a commentary on the 32nd anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, according to French-owned gallery group Galeries Bartoux.

This installation in Colomina occurs more than five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has carried out devastating attacks on Ukrainian territory “unseen since World War II,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.