Putin sees no need to dialogue with Biden

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, affirmed today that he sees no need to talk with the American president, Joe Biden, who has already said that he will not talk with Russia about Ukraine in the absence of kyiv at the negotiating table.

“We need to ask him whether he is ready to hold such negotiations with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest, in general,” the Kremlin chief told a news conference after two days of regional summits in Astana.

“So far there is no platform for any negotiation”he stressed, responding to a question about the possibility of a meeting with Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Putin stressed that the question of his participation in that summit in November is not yet clear, but that Russia will participate in some way.

“The question of my trip there has not yet been definitively resolved. But Russia will certainly participate in this work. In what format, we will think about it,” he noted.

The US president said last Tuesday that has no intention to meet with Putin at the G20unless he approached him and proposed to talk about the release of imprisoned American basketball player Brittney Greiner.