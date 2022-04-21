Putin sick with Parkinson’s? A new official video feeds this theory on social media











1











During these 51 days that have passed since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, several voices of experts and analysts have fueled the hypothesis that the Russian president is suffering from serious illnesses that would risk compromising his mental clarityin addition to his own physical health.

Putin and Parkinson’s disease, the film that feeds the theories

For some it would be suffering from a cancer that he would be devouring hers intestineothers see in his madness the symptoms of Long Covidfor still others it would suffer instead of Parkinson’s. And it is this last scenario that has returned to the fore in recent days due to a video that is going around the world.



Maybe you might be interested in it Virgilio News’s news are also on Twitter. Follow us now! The latest news from Italy and the world: follow Virgilio News on Twitter. Insights and updates on the most important current events

Published in Italy by the Ansa agency, the video shows the head of the Kremlin during a meeting with his defense minister, Sergej Shoigu. In face to face, Putin orders to cancel the assault expected at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol to “preserve the health of soldiers and officers”. The Russian leader concludes the speech with these indications: “We block the area, a fly must not come out“.



Maybe you might be interested in it Putin and his illness, a sign reveals Parkinson’s: new clues from a particular walk The Russian president would suffer from Parkinson’s: new clues from the walk, which however hides a secret

From the control of the legs to the facial expressions, the signs of the disease

In the act of sitting down before the interview, Putin appears awkward in his movementswith the left part of the body definitely more static than the rest. She leans against the table several times, looking for it correct position for the chair and for spreading the stiff legs under the table.

Photo source: ANSA

Only a biased interpretation according to some, but others signals shown in the past appear obvious: in particular the puffy face and the “gunslinger gait”, which can be translated as “Gunslinger’s walk”all symptoms that could foreshadow Parkinson’s disease.

The state of health in the choice to invade Ukraine

The worsening of the health conditions of the Tsar it could be the trigger factor that would have convinced him to undertake a conflict that – given the numerous losses that the Russian military army is finding on the ground – appears as without any foundation, nor based on any military tactic previously agreed.



Maybe you might be interested in it Does Putin have Parkinson’s and is he about to resign? Kremlin clarifies The Kremlin has clarified the rumors that Vladimir Putin is about to resign because he suffers from Parkinson’s

Meanwhile the Kremlin continues to deny any illness of the tsar, the last time last Wednesday through the head of communication Dmitry Peskov.



<br />

