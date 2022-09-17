News

Putin speaks after the latest defeats in Ukraine: "The operation continues"

Russia will not alter its plans in Ukraine despite Kyiv’s recent counteroffensive.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said this in his first public statements on the subject this Friday in Samarkand, where the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being held.

Ukrainian forces claim to have recaptured more than 8,000 square kilometers in six days in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

But Putin declared that he is not in a hurry and that the offensive in the Ukrainian region of Donbas is still underway.

