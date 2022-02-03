Putin still misses Berlusconi. The amarcord tweet of the Russian embassy – Il Tempo





Vladimir Putin still misses Silvio Berlusconi. In the aftermath of Sergio Mattarella’s re-election to the Quirinale and in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, with the opposition between Russia and the US returning to heat the international chessboard, the amarcord tweet arrives from the Russian embassy in Italy. “On 03/02/2003 the President of Russia V.Putin welcomed the President of the Council of Italy S. Berlusconi to Moscow” reads the post of the official account of the Russian representation in Rome which shows the photos of the meeting of 19 years ago.





The relationship between the president of Forza Italia and the “tsar” is solid and long-standing. Putin was among the first to call Berlusconi on his birthday, and over the years there are countless exchanges of gifts, like the famous “Putin’s Latvian” flew to Villa Certosa.

# ЭтотДеньВИстории

03.02.2003 г. Президент России В.Путин встретился в Москве с Председателем Совета министров Италии С.Бенируско #ThisDayInHistory

On 03/02/2003 the President of Russia V.Putin welcomed the President of the Council of Italy S.Berlusconi to Moscow