Putin, the Soviet real estate agent and the incredible vacations of the Russian president in Altea

Vladimir Putin summers in Altea. As is well. The Russian president would be one more of his compatriots who choose the Alicante coast to enjoy the sun and the beach. At least of those who have a higher purchasing power and can afford luxurious homes. This is how the real estate agent Alex Soviet told it on a television program in 2019 and that is how it has resurfaced with the invasion of Ukraine without further evidence or witnesses.

The last two mayors of Altea, with more than twenty years at the head of the town hall, are familiar with history from the talks in the streets of their town. Both the veteran Miguel Ortiz and the current Jaume Llinares remember the comments that were made three years ago. It was then that Cuatro stated that Putin was visiting some friends in the Altea Hills urbanization and that he was going to the SHA Wellness Clinic.

“Officially, we knew nothing“, affirms Ortiz. “There is no data from the City Council that he has known or highlighted. No one has come to introduce themselves, “continues Llinares. The words of a real estate agent who used her brand as her name and cited two select references were enough to spread the word and replicate it through other articles.

The Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko is one of the faces that went through the SHA Wellness Clinic, which is in l’Albir not in Altea, as the center itself shows in a video from last September. Along with her, assessing the advantages of a stay in this space, other videos appear with the German model Toni Garrn, who was a partner of Leonardo DiCaprio, and the actress Debi Mazar, a friend of Madonna, among other celebrities. Of Putin, no trace, of course.

Due to its wonderful views of the bay, the Sierra de Bèrnia is dotted with chalets, villas or mansions, depending on budgets. A real estate portal specialized in high-end sales offers a home for 7.5 million euros while the most accessible costs 230,000. Yes, it is one of the most desired and, therefore, listed areas of Alicante.

Three years ago, Alex Soviet used this brand to present himself as a real estate agent who managed properties as highly valued as that and thus stated in Cuatro that he knew of Putin’s arrival because of the number of escorts that were seen. On her Instagram profile, Oksana Peresadko now speaks out against the war that Putin has started with the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

“There are different types of tourism in our municipality,” Ortiz explains about the Russian community that visits them. “And the truth is that there is tourism of different kinds and it has been in a traditional way. In the Altea Hills urbanization and in others around the Sierra de Bèrnia there is a high level tourism economic”. But he emphasizes that this is not all the present profile, “there are also tourists of lesser capacity economic. Altea has always been a very open municipality.”

To access the SHA Wellness you have to be one of the first mentioned by Ortiz. And his successor in office, Llinares, does point out as a possible connection that the interest in maintaining a good physical shape that Putin has shown and that in this prestigious center “it is known that there have been Russian tycoons”.

With a pandemic still ravaging the planet, the rumors before it are far away. And more so when the reality of war worries everyone. Both Ortiz and Llinares condemn the invasion. And the first does so forcefully, underlining “what is happening in Ukraine is reprehensible, an aberration and barbarity.” And, immediately, separate the figure of its leader from the citizens who live in Altea, “not for that reason we are going to have to condemn or qualify in any way the people who are living in Altea because they even already reside”.

The other reality about the Russian war that Llinares has had to assume as mayor is that of collecting resources for the Ukrainian people. This Wednesday they will read a manifesto against the military action ordered by Putin and next week they hope to hold a benefit concert to raise funds for it. And no, Putin is not expected to take advantage of his incredible holidays to attend.

