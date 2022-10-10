Putin threatens ‘harsh’ retaliation as Russia strikes targets across Ukraine

Multiple European political figures roundly condemned Russia’s wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday.

“Deeply shocked by Russia’s attacks on civilians in #Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Such acts have no place in (the) 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” ​​said the head of the foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell. “We stand with Ukraine. Additional EU military support is on the way,” tweeted Borrell this Monday.

“Again, Putin is massively terrorizing innocent civilians in Kyiv and other cities of [Ucrania]. (The Netherlands) condemns these heinous acts. Putin does not seem to understand that the will of the Ukrainian people is unbreakable. Ukraine remains determined, and we continue to support Ukraine,” tweeted the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted that the “bombing of Kyiv and civilian targets in many other cities is a reprehensible act by Russia. It is an unacceptable escalation of violence that reinforces Belgium’s resolve to support the people of Ukraine.” and his brave fight for a free and sovereign nation.

“Shocking images coming once again from Ukraine this morning! I strongly condemn the Russian missile attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The sole intention behind these attacks is to terrorize the civilian population. Stay strong, Ukrainians” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tweeted.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger tweeted that he condemns “today’s cowardly attacks by Russian forces against #civilians and civilian infrastructure in #Ukraine.”

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also tweeted to condemn the attacks. “I condemn in the strongest terms today’s indiscriminate Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Intentionally targeting the civilian population is a war crime,” she said.

And Italy also reiterated its “steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine, its people and its resilience.”

The Italian Foreign Ministry said it was “horrified by the cowardly missile attacks that have hit central Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.”

During a phone call with Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need for Ukraine to continue to have Italy’s support after a new government is formed after elections held in September.