Putin to Italian companies: “We supply you with gas at lower than market prices”

The gas question is on the table An initiative that cannot be accepted, the source insisted in Brussels, at the height of a crisis in which Moscow “is intimidating Ukraine and trying to undermine the foundations of security in Europe”. Opening the meeting, Putin used the gas weapon, warning that Russia is “a reliable supplier of energy to Italian consumers”, and indeed continues to sell gas to Italy at “prices much lower than market prices” thanks to long-term contracts with Gazprom.

Sixteen Italian companies present According to what was leaked by the Kremlin, sixteen large Italian companies were represented at the meeting. Only three have given up. The names of either of them were not officially disclosed because, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there was “pressure from someone on someone else”. One way to quote, without mentioning it, the intervention of Palazzo Chigi leaked to some media, according to which at least the companies in which the state participates were asked not to take part in the initiative. Peskov, however, saved the diplomatic bon ton, taking care to say that the Russian government has not received any official communication on the subject from the Italian one, and therefore it is not worth considering the articles in the newspapers, because “they do not have much importance”.

Putin flanked by eight ministers from his government Only one waiver officially announced, that of Eni, while it has not been clarified what were the other defections among the large list circulated previously, which included among others Enel, Unicredit, Intesa, Generali and Danieli, the steel group that only last week it signed a 100 million euro contract with the Russian Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works PJSC (Mmk) for the construction of four furnaces. On the eve, the participation of Marco Tronchetti Provera, president of Pirelli and co-president of the Italian-Russian entrepreneurial committee, was also announced, who with the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Vincenzo Trani, promoted the initiative. The Russian delegation was very large, with Putin flanked by eight ministers holding key departments.

Agreements with Moscow on gas supply: “Favorable prices” The Tsar began by recalling that “Italy is one of Russia’s main economic partners”. The third for trade in the EU, with a total value of over 20 billion dollars in the first nine months of 2021 alone. While Italian investments in Russia amounted to 5 billion dollars and Russian investments in Italy 3 billion. But it is precisely on gas supplies that the head of the Kremlin has insisted most, recalling the favorable prices practiced thanks to the long-standing collaboration with Moscow, despite the market prices “significantly increased due to the winter season and the lack of supply. “. Translated: in the absence of these good relations, Italians would find themselves facing higher bill prices than they are today.

Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce: “Avoid political rhetoric” In addition to this, however, there are the interests of over 500 companies with Italian capital active in the Russian market. “Life goes on anyway”, despite all the political crises, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said. And Vincenzo Trani, president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, echoed him by claiming that “the economic-entrepreneurial dialogue between Italy and Russia” is “fundamental”, and must therefore continue “leaving aside political rhetoric”.

Usa: “Italy is also with us on the sanctions in Moscow” A spokesman for the US State Department also spoke on the meeting. “The United States is extensively engaged in diplomacy with its allies and partners, including Italy,” he said. “The US, the G7, the EU and NATO have all said that we are united and ready to impose severe costs on Russia if it invades Ukraine further “.