Putin tries to justify the war against Ukraine at a rally in Moscow

This is how Putin celebrated the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea 1:02

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the war in Ukraine at a rally in Moscow on Friday, where his speech was abruptly cut off from the state television broadcast in what the Kremlin described as a technical error.

Tens of thousands of people waved the Russian flag at the national stadium as they took part in celebrations marking the eighth year of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, which the Ukrainian government considers illegal and does not recognize in the West.

Speaking from a stage in front of a banner reading “For a world without Nazism,” Putin said Russia “will definitely implement all” of its plans in Ukraine.

“To save people from this suffering, from this genocide, this is the main reason, motive and purpose of the military operation that we launched in Donbas. [una región del este de Ucrania] and Ukraine,” he said.

Russian state television later played Putin’s full speech without issue, but the Kremlin refused to confirm or deny whether the event was live or pre-recorded.

Putin insisted that the national unity was the strongest in a long time, even as many people flee Russia or protest the war in the streets and the country is increasingly isolated on the global stage.

“The best proof is the way our guys are fighting in this operation: shoulder to shoulder, leaning on each other and if necessary, protecting each other like brothers, shielding themselves with their bodies on the battlefield. We have not had this unity for a long time,” Putin told the crowd.

The authorities told state workers to attend the celebrations. In an invitation given to teachers at one of Moscow’s public schools and obtained by CNN, attendees were told they would have Russian flags and should put white “Z” markings on their clothing, a pro-Russian symbol. the war that is seen painted on the country’s military vehicles in Ukraine.

But not everyone was happy to go. Ekaterina, 26, an elementary teacher at the school, told CNN that the school administration asked her and her colleagues to attend the rally the morning before. She only asked to be identified by her first name.

“I refused to go because this goes against my moral principles and I told them that it is not part of my employment contract to attend these types of events. However, I also have a friend from another school who refused to go and got fired,” she told CNN.

CNN was unable to independently verify that her friend was fired.

The hour-and-a-half event featured live music and speeches from high-profile supporters, including RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The presenters and many in the crowd wore orange and black letter Z pins on their clothes. The hosts said “well done” as the audience applauded, and Russian pop stars and singers, including Polina Gagarina, sang tunes at the event.

Lyube, believed to be Putin’s favorite Russian band, performed patriotic songs about honor, war and sacrifice.

The hosts, who accused the West of assaulting Russia, also featured Russian Olympians like Dina Averina on stage as the crowd chanted “Russia, Russia.”

The demonstration comes at a tense time for Russia, as its army struggles to capture key cities including Ukraine’s capital Kyi, and Western officials estimate the country’s troop losses in the thousands.

US and Western intelligence officials have also noted that Russia is having difficulty replacing its forces, which is having a significant impact on troop morale, senior NATO officials said on Wednesday.

“Every day it becomes more apparent that Putin grossly miscalculated,” a senior NATO intelligence official told reporters at alliance headquarters Wednesday night, speaking on condition of anonymity to reveal confidential assessments. “Russia continues to face difficulties replacing its combat losses and increasingly seeks to take advantage of irregular forces, including Russian private military corporations and Syrian fighters.”

But none of that pessimism was evident in Putin’s speech on Friday. “It so happened that the start of the operation…coincided with the birthday of one of our prominent military leaders [y] canonized saints, Fyodor Ushakov, who throughout his brilliant military career did not lose a single battle,” he told the crowd.

“He once said that these thunderstorms will go to the glory of Russia. So it was then, so it is today, and so it will always be!”