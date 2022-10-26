Putin urges his government to “accelerate” decision-making in the Ukraine war

Putin shows his strength by shooting at military training base 3:54

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his government to “accelerate” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters its ninth month.



“Now, we are also faced with the need to accelerate the resolution of issues related to the provision of a special military operation and related to the fight against restrictions in the economic sphere that we have encountered,” Putin said Tuesday, speaking at the first meeting of the newly formed Coordinating Council.

Putin created the Coordination Council on Oct. 20, headed by the country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to address the needs of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia’s goals cannot be achieved without “wide and deep coordination between all areas of activity, all structures, all ministries, departments, both the power bloc and the economic bloc, and the regions of the Russian Federation.” This is precisely why the Coordination Council was created,” he added.

The Russian leader warned that if the Moscow operation is carried out within the framework of “standard bureaucratic procedures” there will be “no results”, and stressed that the equipment of Russian soldiers must be “efficient and modern”.

His comments on Tuesday appeared to acknowledge the difficulties Russia has faced since launching the invasion, failing to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Prime Minister Mishustin told the meeting that Russia’s partial mobilization required increased production of protective clothing and equipment.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have continued their advance against the Russian military, advancing through various parts of the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces in occupied Kherson are preparing “defensive positions” along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River and leaving small paths for a “potential withdrawal” from the western bank. CNN cannot confirm the Ukrainian military’s claim.

Russia has responded to the Ukrainian counteroffensive with a relentless bombing campaign, hitting energy and civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the war fronts.

This week, Moscow accused Ukraine, without evidence, of planning the use of the so-called “dirty bomb”. Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed the accusation as a false flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin’s war against its neighbor.