Putin wants Bitcoin | Here comes the crypto turning point in Russia …

The Putin that you do not expect. After yesterday we gave you a preview of the Russian opening to cryptocurrencies comes to increase the dose on master father of the country, which confirms that Russia is watching the world with growing interest Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

A situation that, if the president’s words were to be followed up, could lead to very important upheavals for geopolitics, with trade and international relations still largely based on US dollar.

The Russian president is also in favor of cryptocurrencies

Is Russia all-in on cryptocurrencies?

After the news that we gave a national preview yesterday, a new wind coming from the east has actually begun to be perceived on the market. What is certain is that the involvement of Vladimir Putin it takes the matter to a completely different level, because as we know it is he who makes decisions a fly, or in any case to put the last word on such important matters.

Putin he first expressed himself on the ability of cryptocurrencies in terms of means of payment – but without directly referring to Bitcoin or to other cryptocurrencies – then put a brake on their entry into a reference market for Russia, namely that of oil, while not completely closing the door to this eventuality.

It is too early to talk about this, because cryptocurrencies can certainly be units of measurement, but they are very unstable for the moment. They work to transfer funds from one place to another, but for the commodity trading, especially if energetic, it is still premature to talk about it.

Subsequently, the Russian president declared concerns about the absence of a cryptocurrency anchor, in particular if it is to be used for the oil market.

Putin on Elon Musk’s side…

There was also room to talk about Elon Musk, but always within the discussion concerning the cryptocurrencies, with the Russian president pointing out Tesla CEO’s investments as certainly interesting, referring to the investment in Bitcoin – of enormous significance – that the group carried out months ago.

Optimism that he shares with the South African tycoon also on cryptocurrencies, given that he also found time to talk about the future of the cryptocurrency sector.

Everything develops and everything has the right to exist. We will see how to move forward, also in terms of accumulation. For now, however, this market fluctuates too much. It’s a little early to talk about it.

We can therefore put an end to the rumors that wanted one Russia on the way to China, or towards a total ban the possibility of using the crypto in their own economy. Instead, as we reported yesterday, we will probably proceed with one regulation of the same in a restrictive sense, but allowing them within the economy.

With a possible future opening that could still have important impacts on the world of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin. Because we always talk about one of the most important economies as regards raw materials, which suffer from the excessive power of dollar and who have been looking for a way out for some time.

