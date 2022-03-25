Putin wants “hostile” countries to pay for Russian gas in rubles

How much is Russia risking by charging for its gas only in rubles? 6:42

(CNN, London) — Russia will ask to be paid in rubles for natural gas it sells to “hostile” countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, with gas prices in Europe soaring on concern the move will exacerbate the region’s energy crisis. .

European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. But Europe relies heavily on Russian gas for heating and electricity generation, and the European Union is divided on whether to sanction the Russian energy sector.

Putin’s message was clear: if you want our gas, buy our currency. It is unclear whether Russia has the power to unilaterally change existing contracts agreed to in euros.

The ruble jumped briefly after the announcement of the shock and hit a three-week high above 95 against the dollar. Afterward, the ruble trimmed gains but remained well below 100, closing at 97.7 against the dollar, down more than 22% since February 24.

Some European wholesale gas prices rose as much as 30% on Wednesday. Wholesale gas prices in Britain and the Netherlands increased.

Russian gas accounts for about 40% of Europe’s total consumption. EU gas imports from Russia have fluctuated between €200m and €800m ($880m) a day this year.

“Russia will, of course, continue to supply natural gas in accordance with the volumes and prices… fixed in previously concluded contracts,” Putin said at a televised meeting with government ministers.

“The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian rubles,” he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called Putin’s demand a breach of contract and other buyers of Russian gas echoed it.

“This would constitute a breach of the payment rules included in the current contracts,” a senior Polish government source said, adding that Poland has no intention of signing new contracts with Gazprom after its current deal expires at the end of this year.

Major banks are reluctant to deal in Russian assets, further complicating Putin’s demand.

A spokesman for Dutch gas supplier Eneco, which buys 15% of its gas from Gazprom’s German subsidiary Wingas GmbH, said it had a long-term contract denominated in euros. “I can’t imagine that we would agree to change the terms of it.”

They affirm that there is no risk of supplying Russian gas

According to Gazprom, 58% of its natural gas sales to Europe and other countries were settled by January 27 in euros. US dollars accounted for around 39% of gross sales and the British pound around 3%. Commodities traded around the world are mostly traded in US dollars or euros, which account for about 80% of global foreign exchange reserves.

“There is no danger to the (gas) supply, we have checked, there is a financial counterparty in Bulgaria that can carry out the transaction also in rubles,” Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told reporters in Sofia. “We expect all kinds of actions bordering on the unusual, but this scenario has been discussed, so there is no risk to payments under the existing contract.”

Several companies, including oil and gas majors Eni, Shell and BP, RWE and Uniper, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, declined to comment.

“It’s not clear how easy it would be for European customers to switch their payments to rubles, given the scale of these purchases,” said Leon Izbicki, an associate at consultancy Energy Aspects. However, he said that Russia’s central bank could provide additional liquidity to foreign exchange markets, allowing European customers and banks to obtain the necessary rubles.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.” Ukraine and its Western allies call it a baseless pretext.

one week deadline

Putin said the government and central bank had a week to come to a solution on switching operations to the Russian currency and that Gazprom would be ordered to make corresponding changes to the contracts.

In gas markets on Wednesday, flows eastward through the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell sharply, according to data from gas pipeline operator Gascade.

“The steps taken by Russia can also be interpreted as provocative and may increase the possibility of Western nations tightening sanctions on Russian energy,” said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The European Commission said it plans to reduce the EU’s dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies “well before 2030”.

But unlike the United States and Britain, the EU states have not sanctioned the Russian energy sector. The Commission, the executive of the 27 EU countries, did not respond to a request for comment.

Habeck said he would discuss with his European partners a possible response to Moscow’s announcement. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said more time was needed to clarify Russia’s demand.

“In their contracts they usually specify what currency to pay in, so it’s not something that can be changed just like that,” Rutte said during a debate with parliament.

Russia has drawn up a list of “unfriendly” countries corresponding to those that have imposed sanctions. Deals with companies and individuals from those countries must be approved by a government commission.

The countries include the United States, member states of the European Union, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine. Some, like the United States and Norway, do not buy Russian gas.

The United States is consulting with its allies on the issue and each country will make its own decision, a White House official told Reuters. The United States has already banned imports of Russian energy.