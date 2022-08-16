Putin will arm allies who do not submit to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered on Monday, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, to arm his allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa who do not submit to the dictates of the West with modern equipment.

“Russia is ready to offer its allies and partners the most modern weaponry, from firearms to armor, artillery, military aviation and assault drones,” Putin said as he opened the “Armia-2022” forum outside Moscow.

Putin addressed foreign delegations attending the country’s largest military fair just as many analysts question the Russian Army’s ability to liberate the Ukrainian Donbas despite its outright superiority in weapons.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Army has received numerous supplies of heavy weapons, especially US missile launchers and German anti-aircraft armor, which have allowed it to break Russian supply chains and slow down the enemy advance.

Putin stressed that Moscow “sincerely values ​​the historically strong, friendly and trusting ties with the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa”, where, he added, Russia has “many allies, partners and co-religionists”.

He also stressed that these countries “do not submit to the so-called hegemonic power, their leaders show authentic character and do not subordinate” to anyone, since they are committed to sovereign development and to “collectively” solving regional and global security problems on the basis of international law. “In this way, they contribute to the defense of the multipolar world,” he commented when addressing military personnel from different countries in the Patriot exhibition pavilion, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia “advocates the development of the widest possible and multilateral military-technical cooperation. Today, in conditions of the formation of a multipolar world, this is especially important”, he stated.

Putin also invited “allies and partners” to participate in joint exercises, as well as encouraging those countries to send their soldiers to Russian academies for military training.

Precisely, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, addressed military-technical cooperation in the tours he has made in recent months to Asian, African and Arab countries.

Exhibition.

The “Armia-2022” has the presence of representatives from more than a hundred countries, who will be able to see this week “more than 28,000” types of modern dual-use weapons, civil and military, according to the president, in the polygon military Alabino and Kubinka airfield, outside Moscow.